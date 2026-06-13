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Trump DOJ Approves $111 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Trump DOJ Approves $111 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Skydance Antitrust CNN CBS News

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Trump DOJ Approves $111 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

The merger would bring together some of the entertainment industry’s most recognizable assets, including HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures, CNN, CBS, Paramount Pictures, and Comedy Central under a single corporate umbrella.
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The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump administration has approved Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a major milestone in one of the largest media mergers in recent history.

After an extensive eight-month antitrust review, the DOJ concluded that the transaction is unlikely to harm competition or American consumers. The decision clears a significant regulatory obstacle for the deal, although several international reviews and potential legal challenges remain.

The merger would bring together some of the entertainment industry’s most recognizable assets, including HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures, CNN, CBS, Paramount Pictures, and Comedy Central under a single corporate umbrella.

DOJ Says Competition Will Increase

According to the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, investigators reviewed millions of documents, interviewed industry participants, and analyzed extensive market data before reaching their decision.

Officials stated that the media and entertainment industry remains highly competitive and dynamic, with streaming services, traditional television networks, and film studios constantly competing for audiences and advertising revenue.

The DOJ concluded that the combined company would be better positioned to compete against dominant technology and streaming platforms, potentially benefiting consumers through greater investment in content, technology, and distribution.

Regulators specifically evaluated the impact on streaming video services, traditional television operations, and theatrical film production before determining the merger would not substantially lessen competition.

Florence Pugh & Pedro Pascal Lead Hollywood Pushback Against Paramount-Warner Merger

How the Deal Came Together

The acquisition process began in late 2025 when Paramount launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery amid competing interest from other major media players.

The proposed transaction quickly became one of the most closely watched corporate battles in the entertainment sector due to its potential impact on streaming, news media, and film production.

In February 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery’s board unanimously recommended shareholder approval of the deal. Shareholders later voted in favor of the acquisition, paving the way for regulatory review.

The merger would combine globally recognized brands and franchises under a single company, creating one of the largest media conglomerates in the world.

Industry Concerns Remain

Despite federal approval, the merger continues to face criticism from some industry groups, lawmakers, and media advocates.

Earlier this year, more than 1,000 actors, directors, writers, and entertainment professionals signed a public letter opposing the deal, arguing that further consolidation could reduce competition, limit creative opportunities, and lead to job losses.

Concerns have also emerged regarding the future of major news organizations, particularly CNN and CBS News. Industry observers speculate that overlapping operations could eventually lead to restructuring efforts aimed at achieving cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Several journalists and media organizations have expressed worries that consolidation could affect newsroom independence and reduce diversity in news coverage.

International Reviews and Legal Challenges Ahead

Although U.S. regulators have approved the merger, the transaction is not yet finalized.

Competition regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union are continuing to evaluate the deal. UK authorities are currently examining whether the merger could significantly reduce competition within the British media market.

Additionally, reports indicate that some U.S. state attorneys general may still consider legal action challenging the transaction.

What Happens Next?

With DOJ approval secured, Paramount Skydance has moved significantly closer to completing its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. If remaining regulatory hurdles are cleared, the merger could reshape the global entertainment landscape and create a powerful competitor in the increasingly competitive streaming and media sectors.

For now, investors, employees, content creators, and consumers will be closely watching how the deal progresses and what it means for the future of entertainment.

  • Trump DOJ Approves $111 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Skydance Antitrust CNN CBS News
  • Trump DOJ Approves $111 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Skydance Antitrust CNN CBS News

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