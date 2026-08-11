October 1 is reportedly significant because a $7 million-per-day ticking fee under the merger agreement is set to begin accumulating if the deal has not closed. The escalating cost adds another layer of pressure as Paramount attempts to navigate the legal battle.

Paramount CEO David Ellison is reportedly preparing a dramatic California exit if Attorney General Rob Bonta refuses to negotiate over the company’s proposed $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery takeover.

Hollywood’s long-running battle over one of the biggest media mergers in history has taken a stunning turn. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has reportedly told senior executives that the company could begin moving its operations out of California as early as October 1 if the state does not agree to settlement talks over the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

The reported threat could turn an already explosive antitrust fight into an even bigger confrontation over the future of Hollywood itself.

David Ellison reportedly sets October 1 deadline

According to reports, David Ellison has informed Paramount’s senior leadership that the company is prepared to start the relocation process on October 1 if California Attorney General Rob Bonta does not come to the negotiating table. The reported plan has received approval from Paramount Skydance’s board, although Paramount has not publicly confirmed the relocation decision.

Potential destinations reportedly include Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, states that have become increasingly attractive to film and television companies because of tax incentives and lower operating costs.

The reported relocation would initially target Paramount’s headquarters and could eventually become a broader, multi-year shift of studio operations away from California.

For Hollywood, that prospect is enormous.

California is fighting the $110 billion merger

Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of 12 state attorneys general seeking to block Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

California filed its antitrust lawsuit in July, arguing that combining the two major entertainment companies would significantly reduce competition in film and television. The state says the combined company could control nearly one-third of U.S. theatrical film distribution and a similarly substantial share of basic-cable programming.

A federal judge subsequently paused the proposed transaction while the legal challenge proceeds. The U.S. Justice Department, however, previously concluded its own antitrust investigation without finding that the transaction was likely to harm competition in several major markets, including theatrical film distribution and streaming.

That leaves Paramount facing a complicated regulatory landscape, with federal and state authorities taking different positions on the proposed deal.

Bonta calls the reported move ‘blackmail’

The confrontation intensified after reports emerged about David Ellison’s relocation strategy.

Rob Bonta characterized the reported threat as an attempt to pressure California into allowing the merger to proceed, calling it “blackmail” in a public response. He has maintained that the state believes the Paramount-Warner Bros. combination is unlawful.

The clash places California’s entertainment economy directly in the middle of the merger fight.

Paramount has been deeply associated with Hollywood for more than a century, and a significant relocation could affect thousands of workers, suppliers and businesses connected to the Southern California production ecosystem.

The $7 million-a-day clock is ticking

The urgency surrounding the dispute is also financial.

October 1 is reportedly significant because a $7 million-per-day ticking fee under the merger agreement is set to begin accumulating if the deal has not closed. The escalating cost adds another layer of pressure as Paramount attempts to navigate the legal battle.

Paramount has reportedly been considering how to manage the financial consequences of a prolonged legal fight while continuing to pursue the Warner Bros. deal.

The proposed transaction would reshape Hollywood by bringing together Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros., along with major television, streaming, and entertainment assets.

Hollywood could be facing a seismic shift

The merger is already facing opposition from labor groups, including the Writers Guild of America, which has argued that consolidation could reduce employment opportunities and bargaining power for writers.

A successful deal could also trigger significant restructuring and job cuts across the combined companies.

But even if the merger ultimately fails, Ellison’s reported California strategy could leave a lasting mark on Hollywood.

The prospect of Paramount shifting substantial operations to another state would underscore how dramatically the economics of the American entertainment business have changed.

For now, the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger remains tied up in litigation, while California shows no indication of backing down.

And with October 1 approaching, Hollywood may be heading toward one of its most consequential corporate showdowns in decades.