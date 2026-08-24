The decision followed a Friday meeting between the two sides, with Rob Bonta accusing Paramount of leaking details of the discussions and then inaccurately characterizing what had been discussed.

Paramount’s $111 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery has hit another major roadblock after California Attorney General Rob Bonta abruptly canceled settlement talks, accusing the media giant of acting in bad faith.

The dramatic breakdown comes as pressure mounts to resolve a multibillion-dollar antitrust fight that could determine whether David Ellison’s Paramount can complete its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of 12 states seeking to stop the merger, arguing that the combination would give the enlarged company excessive power across Hollywood, television and film production.

California Pulls the Plug on Paramount Talks

The California attorney general’s office and Paramount were scheduled to meet Monday for preliminary discussions to explore a possible settlement. Instead, Rob Bonta canceled the meeting late Sunday.

The decision followed a Friday meeting between the two sides, with Rob Bonta accusing Paramount of leaking details of the discussions and then inaccurately characterizing what had been discussed.

“Not only did Paramount leak the alleged substance of settlement discussions, but they misrepresented these discussions, demonstrating a lack of good faith,” Bonta said in a statement.

He added that California would be willing to return to negotiations if Paramount engages more seriously.

The accusation immediately raises questions about whether a settlement can be reached before the merger faces its much larger legal test in court.

$111 Billion Hollywood Merger Faces Antitrust Fight

Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery would create one of the most powerful entertainment companies in the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery controls major assets including Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery and CNN, while Paramount operates Paramount Pictures, CBS and a broad television and streaming portfolio.

Opponents argue that combining the businesses could reduce competition and strengthen the merged company’s influence over content production and distribution.

California and the other states involved in the lawsuit are seeking to block the transaction.

Paramount, meanwhile, maintains that the deal would be pro-competitive and has pushed back against allegations that the merger would harm consumers or Hollywood competition.

California Wants ‘Structural Remedies’

One of the biggest sticking points is what California would demand in exchange for settling the lawsuit.

Bonta has indicated that any agreement would need to include “robust structural remedies.”

Such remedies could involve selling assets, spinning off businesses or otherwise changing the structure of the proposed combined company.

That could put Paramount in a difficult position. A settlement that requires major divestitures could reduce the strategic value of the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition and undermine the rationale behind the deal.

The dispute is therefore not simply about whether Paramount can offer assurances. California appears to be seeking fundamental changes to the proposed media empire.

Paramount and Warner Bros. are two sophisticated companies who willfully decided to include a costly ticking fee as a provision in their merger contract. What’s more, Paramount itself agreed to the timing it is now protesting. It’s Blackmail: The Sequel, and we remain unmoved. https://t.co/nVnTBrX8kT — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) August 17, 2026

Paramount Faces a $7 Million-a-Day Clock

The legal battle is becoming increasingly expensive for Paramount.

An antitrust trial is currently scheduled for March, leaving the company facing months of uncertainty.

Under the merger agreement, Paramount is also expected to begin paying a so-called “ticking fee” to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders if the transaction remains unfinished after September 30.

That fee is reportedly around $7 million per day.

Every additional day of delay could therefore add millions of dollars to the cost of completing the deal, increasing pressure on Paramount to find a solution.

The Hollywood Mega-Deal Gets Even Messier

The collapse of Monday’s settlement meeting does not necessarily mean negotiations are permanently dead.

Rob Bonta explicitly left the door open to renewed discussions, but his comments suggest the two sides remain far apart. Paramount has also argued that opponents of the deal are motivated partly by political concerns, including the prospect of CNN changing ownership. Bonta has rejected those accusations.

For now, however, the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger bid is heading toward a high-stakes legal showdown rather than a quick settlement.

With billions of dollars and the future structure of a major Hollywood media empire at stake, Paramount’s next move could be crucial.