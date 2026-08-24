Add as a preferred source California AG Blows Up Talks Over Paramount’s $111B WBD Deal
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Hollywood

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

The decision followed a Friday meeting between the two sides, with Rob Bonta accusing Paramount of leaking details of the discussions and then inaccurately characterizing what had been discussed.
Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Paramount’s $111 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery has hit another major roadblock after California Attorney General Rob Bonta abruptly canceled settlement talks, accusing the media giant of acting in bad faith.

The dramatic breakdown comes as pressure mounts to resolve a multibillion-dollar antitrust fight that could determine whether David Ellison’s Paramount can complete its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of 12 states seeking to stop the merger, arguing that the combination would give the enlarged company excessive power across Hollywood, television and film production.

California Pulls the Plug on Paramount Talks

The California attorney general’s office and Paramount were scheduled to meet Monday for preliminary discussions to explore a possible settlement. Instead, Rob Bonta canceled the meeting late Sunday.

The decision followed a Friday meeting between the two sides, with Rob Bonta accusing Paramount of leaking details of the discussions and then inaccurately characterizing what had been discussed.

“Not only did Paramount leak the alleged substance of settlement discussions, but they misrepresented these discussions, demonstrating a lack of good faith,” Bonta said in a statement.

He added that California would be willing to return to negotiations if Paramount engages more seriously.

The accusation immediately raises questions about whether a settlement can be reached before the merger faces its much larger legal test in court.

$111 Billion Hollywood Merger Faces Antitrust Fight

Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery would create one of the most powerful entertainment companies in the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery controls major assets including Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery and CNN, while Paramount operates Paramount Pictures, CBS and a broad television and streaming portfolio.

Opponents argue that combining the businesses could reduce competition and strengthen the merged company’s influence over content production and distribution.

California and the other states involved in the lawsuit are seeking to block the transaction.

Paramount, meanwhile, maintains that the deal would be pro-competitive and has pushed back against allegations that the merger would harm consumers or Hollywood competition.

California Wants ‘Structural Remedies’

One of the biggest sticking points is what California would demand in exchange for settling the lawsuit.

Bonta has indicated that any agreement would need to include “robust structural remedies.”

Such remedies could involve selling assets, spinning off businesses or otherwise changing the structure of the proposed combined company.

That could put Paramount in a difficult position. A settlement that requires major divestitures could reduce the strategic value of the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition and undermine the rationale behind the deal.

The dispute is therefore not simply about whether Paramount can offer assurances. California appears to be seeking fundamental changes to the proposed media empire.

Paramount Faces a $7 Million-a-Day Clock

The legal battle is becoming increasingly expensive for Paramount.

An antitrust trial is currently scheduled for March, leaving the company facing months of uncertainty.

Under the merger agreement, Paramount is also expected to begin paying a so-called “ticking fee” to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders if the transaction remains unfinished after September 30.

That fee is reportedly around $7 million per day.

Every additional day of delay could therefore add millions of dollars to the cost of completing the deal, increasing pressure on Paramount to find a solution.

The Hollywood Mega-Deal Gets Even Messier

The collapse of Monday’s settlement meeting does not necessarily mean negotiations are permanently dead.

Rob Bonta explicitly left the door open to renewed discussions, but his comments suggest the two sides remain far apart. Paramount has also argued that opponents of the deal are motivated partly by political concerns, including the prospect of CNN changing ownership. Bonta has rejected those accusations.

For now, however, the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger bid is heading toward a high-stakes legal showdown rather than a quick settlement.

With billions of dollars and the future structure of a major Hollywood media empire at stake, Paramount’s next move could be crucial.

  • California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust
  • California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hollywood

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Hollywood

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal
By August 24, 2026
Meghan Markle Rumor and Netflix The Gentlemen Season 2 What Really Happened Guy Ritchie

E! News

Meghan Markle and Netflix’s The Gentlemen : What Really Happened?
By August 24, 2026
Did Elon Musk USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? Right Wing Conspiracy Joe Rogan Experience DOGE

Billboard

Did Elon Musk’s USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? The Viral Right Wing Conspiracy
By August 21, 2026
Sons of Anarchy Cast Reunites for Charlie Hunnam New FX Series Legends SOA

FX

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reunites for Charlie Hunnam’s Wild New FX Series ‘Legends’
By August 20, 2026
Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone Team Up for Wild A24 Comedy Martha & Muhammad

A24

Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone Team Up for Wild A24 Comedy ‘Martha & Muhammad’
By August 20, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
By August 20, 2026
Black Myth Zhong Kui Gameplay Reveal Sends Fans Into a Frenzy Game Science

Game Science

Black Myth: Zhong Kui Gameplay Reveal Sends Fans Into a Frenzy
By August 20, 2026
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
By August 20, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Drake New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens Live Nation Canada and the National Capital Commission

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens
Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season James Vowles F1

Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season
4baseCare TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2206-Gene Cancer Test Profiling Panel Oncology

Healthcare

4baseCare Launches TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2,206-Gene Cancer Profiling Panel
Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter
World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight - Heart Aerospace Massive X1 Aircraft

Aviation

World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight
Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Live Nation Conflict of Interest Into Lawsuit

Music Disputes

Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Over Hidden Live Nation Ties: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Explodes Into Legal Battle
Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory Shawn Levy Starfighter First Look

Disney+

Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory in Explosive ‘Starfighter’ First Look
US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States

Food

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Trailer Unleashes a Hilarious New Grogu Adventure D23 Disney

Animation

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer Unleashes a Hilarious New Grogu Adventure
Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto Casa Loma

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto
Drake Janice STFU Faces Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Hip-Hop

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Faces Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Showdown
Natalie Harp Trump’s Human Printer Unlikely Political Flashpoint Trump aide Jon Ossoff Air Force One Decoy Plane

Trump Presidency

Natalie Harp: Trump’s ‘Human Printer’ Becomes an Unlikely Political Flashpoint
Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 Heroes Nashville Star postpartum depression

E! News

Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star’s Life and Legacy
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
Robin Williams Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes Zelda

AI and Deepfakes

Robin Williams’ Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes: “This Is Our Way of Sharing His Legacy”
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule
Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion

E! News

Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover Four Film PRoject Sam Mendes Paul Mescal

Biopic

Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover
‘Avengers Doomsday Trailer Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Against Marvel X-Men Captain America Thor

Marvel

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Unleashes Doctor Doom Against Marvel’s Biggest Heroes
Justin Timberlake Gives Rare Look at Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Summer Photo Jessica Biel

E! News

Justin Timberlake Gives Rare Look at Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Summer Photo Dump
To Top
Loading...