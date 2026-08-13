Kyle Chandler nearly walked away from the role of Hal Jordan in DC’s highly anticipated Lanterns, but an unexpected family table read convinced him to take the superhero plunge.

Kyle Chandler almost wasn’t the man behind the mask in DC Studios’ Lanterns. The veteran actor has revealed that he initially hesitated to play the legendary Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the upcoming HBO Max series. Despite the role being envisioned specifically for him, Chandler needed an unusual push before committing, and it came from his own family.

The actor ultimately accepted the part after conducting an impromptu table read with his wife, Kathryn, and daughter, Sydney.

Their reaction apparently made the decision easy.

Kyle Chandler Wasn’t Sold on Hal Jordan

Lanterns co-creator Damon Lindelof has previously explained that Kyle Chandler was the team’s dream choice for Hal Jordan. The actor’s combination of toughness, cynicism, humor and understated nobility made him an ideal fit for the veteran Green Lantern.

There was just one problem: the creators didn’t believe Chandler would actually agree to do it.

Damon Lindelof acknowledged that Kyle Chandler had not built his career around superhero movies or fantasy franchises, making his potential casting seem unlikely.

Chandler has now confirmed that his initial reaction to the Lanterns script was indeed cautious.

Rather than signing on immediately, he took time to consider whether the ambitious DCU project was right for him.

The Living-Room Audition That Changed Everything

The turning point came when Chandler decided to read the script with his family. Instead of a conventional audition or professional table read, the actor asked Kathryn and Sydney to sit down with him and read through the material.

The experiment produced a surprisingly decisive result.

After finishing the script, Kyle Chandler said both family members immediately jumped up and pointed at him, telling him he had to take the role.

That spontaneous reaction helped convince the actor that Lanterns was worth the leap.

For DC Studios, the casting could prove particularly important as the franchise establishes a new cinematic and television universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

‘Lanterns’ Takes Green Lantern in a Darker Direction

The series is being positioned as something considerably different from a conventional superhero adventure.

Lanterns has been described as an intergalactic crime drama inspired by the atmosphere and storytelling approach of True Detective. Chandler’s Hal Jordan will be paired with Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, another iconic member of the Green Lantern Corps.

The series also features Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, a character he previously portrayed in 2025’s Superman.

That combination gives Lanterns a potentially explosive mix of established DC mythology, cosmic science fiction and grounded detective storytelling.

A Major Test for the New DCU

The Green Lantern franchise has long been one of DC’s most recognizable properties, but previous attempts to bring the mythology to the screen have struggled to meet expectations.

The new Lanterns series therefore carries considerable pressure.

Chandler’s decision to join could be particularly significant because his career is built largely around dramatic performances rather than traditional superhero roles.

His initial reluctance may ultimately make the casting even more intriguing.

If the family table read was enough to convince him, DC fans are now waiting to see whether Chandler’s version of Hal Jordan can become one of the defining characters of the new DC Universe.

Lanterns premieres August 16 on HBO Max.