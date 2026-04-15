Florence Pugh & Pedro Pascal Lead Hollywood Pushback Against Paramount-Warner Merger

The California Department of Justice has already launched an investigation, while the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is expected to begin a formal review.

A growing wave of resistance is building in Hollywood as major stars in an open letter, including Florence Pugh and Pedro Pascal, join thousands of industry professionals opposing the proposed merger between Paramount Skydance, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The open letter, signed by more than 2,000 creatives, raises serious concerns about the impact of the $111 billion deal on artistic freedom, competition, and the broader entertainment ecosystem.

Why the Merger Is Facing Backlash

The proposed acquisition would combine two of Hollywood’s most influential studios, significantly reshaping the global media landscape. Critics argue that such consolidation could reduce the number of major studios, limit opportunities for creators, and decrease diversity in storytelling.

The open letter emphasizes that competition is essential not only for economic health but also for maintaining creative independence. Industry figures warn that fewer studios could mean fewer projects, reduced funding for mid-budget films, and less innovation overall.

Prominent names such as Edward Norton, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Stewart, and Ben Stiller have also backed the movement, reflecting widespread concern across the industry.

Paramount Responds to Industry Concerns

In response to the backlash, Paramount issued a statement acknowledging the concerns raised by the creative community. The company reiterated its commitment to expanding production and supporting talent.

Executives have promised to release at least 30 high-quality films annually with full theatrical distribution and to preserve iconic brands under independent creative leadership. According to the company, the merger aims to create more opportunities for creators rather than limit them.

However, many in Hollywood remain skeptical, arguing that past media consolidations have often led to reduced creative risk-taking and fewer opportunities for independent voices.

Regulatory Scrutiny Intensifies

The Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger is not only facing opposition from industry professionals but is also under review by regulators. Authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom are examining whether the deal could harm competition and consumer choice.

The California Department of Justice has already launched an investigation, while the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is expected to begin a formal review.

These regulatory hurdles could play a decisive role in determining whether the deal moves forward.

A Broader Debate About Media Consolidation

The controversy highlights a larger conversation about the future of Hollywood. As streaming platforms, tech giants, and traditional studios continue to compete, consolidation has become increasingly common.

Critics argue that this trend threatens the sustainability of the creative industry, pointing to the decline of mid-budget films and the shrinking space for independent storytelling.

Advocates against the merger believe that preserving a diverse and competitive marketplace is essential for both creators and audiences.

With mounting opposition from top-tier talent and ongoing regulatory scrutiny, the future of the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger remains uncertain.

For now, voices like Florence Pugh & Pedro Pascal continue to amplify concerns, ensuring that the debate over creativity, competition, and control remains at the forefront of the industry.

As Hollywood grapples with rapid transformation, this high-stakes battle could shape the future of global entertainment for years to come.