7UP® Reinvents Refreshment with AI-Powered Sonic Identity That You Can Feel

PepsiCo’s 7UP has launched its first-ever sonic identity in India, designed to make refreshment not just something you taste, but something you hear and feel. This innovative sound signature, or MOGO® (musical logo), is part of the brand’s ongoing push to create more immersive, emotionally resonant experiences for consumers.

Developed in partnership with sonic branding pioneers BrandMusiq, the seven-note audio mark is more than just catchy—it’s engineered to resonate. Using AI-based emotion mapping technology, the team decoded what refreshment sounds like to real consumers. The result? A melody built on fizzy crackles, crisp splashes, and sun-drenched harmonies that encapsulate 7UP’s “Super-Duper Refresher” promise.







Sound Meets Science in Branding

At the heart of this breakthrough is SoniqScan, BrandMusiq’s proprietary tool that maps musical notes to human emotions. Through testing and real-time consumer feedback, 7UP fine-tuned its audio DNA until it delivered not just recognition, but a visceral sense of upliftment. The sonic logo doesn’t just sell soda—it sells the sensation of cool, crisp refreshment.

The new MOGO® is now rolling out across in-store coolers in Bengaluru, with plans for wider integration across digital platforms, ads, and point-of-sale interactions. This makes 7UP one of the first FMCG brands in India to bring a branded sonic experience directly to retail spaces, creating an instant auditory cue for consumers at the moment of purchase.

Redefining Brand Recall in a Noisy World

“In a cluttered, fast-moving world, sound offers a unique emotional shortcut,” said Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Cola and Flavours, PepsiCo India. “Our new sonic identity is a powerful, consistent, and instantly engaging cue that strengthens 7UP’s refreshing character across touchpoints. It’s not just audio—it’s brand memory in motion.”

What makes this initiative truly standout is its consumer-first approach. From iterating on the splash-to-beat timing to dialing in the emotional tone, every step of development was driven by audience insights. Consumers said the sound of a “water splash” was the ultimate refreshment trigger, and 7UP built around that.

A New Sound Era for Brands

BrandMusiq’s founder Rajeev Raja calls the 7UP MOGO® “bottled refreshment in sonic form.” The company also crafted a MOGOSCAPE®, an extended sonic brand world that allows 7UP’s identity to expand fluidly across digital ads, ambient media, and more.

As consumer attention becomes more fragmented, sonic branding—especially AI-informed—may be the future’s most powerful tool. For 7UP, this launch isn’t just a clever marketing play. It’s a refreshing shift into a new era of sensorial storytelling—where taste begins with a sound.