Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Advertising
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
If you’ve ever googled “weight loss,” chances are you’ve seen a link to Ozempic near the...
Advertising
Lewis Hamilton and Eric André Bring AI to Life in Perplexity’s Comedy Short “The Garage”By Tech Plunge
Perplexity AI, the fast-rising search engine challenger to Google, is taking a fresh approach to marketing...
Advertising
Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online
Coca-Cola’s annual Christmas commercial — traditionally a hallmark of the holiday season — has turned into...
Advertising
Converse and Coca-Cola Launch Limited-Edition Chuck 70 Collection Celebrating Love, Style, and Shared Stories
At the heart of the drop is the limited-edition Chuck 70, which reimagines the sneaker in...
Advertising
LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad
As one Twitter user joked, “LeBron might retire someday, but not before securing every brand deal...
Advertising
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
Marvel’s favorite duo, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr., have reunited — not in the Avengers...
Advertising
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
Ben Stiller is adding another title to his impressive résumé: soda CEO. The actor, producer, and...
Advertising
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
Aleph, a global network of digital experts, partnered with Pinterest to host the first-ever Pinterest Advertiser...
Advertising
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” CampaignBy Auto Plunge
Lucid Motors has officially stepped into the cinematic spotlight with the release of Driven, a high-concept...
Advertising
Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has found itself at the center of a branding storm after...