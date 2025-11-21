Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Connect with us

Advertising

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a move poised to reshape the future of digital content creation, independent creative group Admatazz has announced a strategic partnership with BrandMusiq, India’s pioneering sonic branding agency. The collaboration aims to bring ownable sonic identities into the everyday content ecosystem—an area long dominated by generic stock music and non-distinctive audio cues.

BrandMusiq, the company that coined the term MOGO®️ (musical logo), has built sonic identities for some of the world’s most recognisable brands, including HDFC Bank, Air India Express, Zomato, Amazon Pay, Asian Paints, Mastercard (Global), Kraft Heinz SE Asia, and several more. Their work sits behind some of India and Asia’s most memorable brand soundscapes.

Why Sonic Branding Matters More Than Ever

Globally, brands like Netflix with its iconic “Tudum” and McDonald’s with “I’m Lovin’ It” have demonstrated how audio can outperform visuals in recall, memorability and emotional connection. Yet, most brands reserve their sonic identity for high-budget films, ATL campaigns or brand launches—leaving daily digital content sounding indistinguishably similar.

According to both Admatazz and BrandMusiq, this gap is precisely where brand recall is being lost.

As digital consumption becomes increasingly sound-on—with the explosive growth of short-form videos, performance ads, reels and creator content—the need for consistent, ownable sound signatures has become crucial.

Three New Sonic Capabilities for Brands

Through this partnership, Admatazz will integrate BrandMusiq’s sonic expertise across its digital-first content offerings, enabling brands to replace stock audio with emotionally intelligent and scientifically crafted MOGOs®️.

The collaboration unlocks three major capabilities:

Social-First Sonic Libraries

Custom micro-MOGOs®️, transitions and music beds built specifically for reels, shorts, static-to-motion creatives, creator edits and performance ads — giving brands a recognisable sound in all high-volume formats.

Brand Experience Sound Libraries

Curated audio ecosystems for events, retail, IVR, HR communication, podcasts and product demos, ensuring an end-to-end sonic presence across digital and physical touchpoints.

Evidence-Led Distinctiveness

Aligning with Admatazz’s scientific, evidence-based marketing approach, sonic assets will enhance mental availability, fluent encoding and brand recall, reducing long-term dependence on generic audio.

“This partnership bridges a critical gap in the way brands use sound,” said Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz. “Audio enters memory faster than visuals. By integrating BrandMusiq’s sonic intelligence into daily content craft, brands can sound unmistakably themselves across every reel and ad.”

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith at BrandMusiq, echoed the sentiment “Sonic identities reach their true potential only when applied consistently and at scale. With Admatazz, we aim to take sonic branding beyond big campaigns and into everyday ‘earpoints’.”

With this partnership, Admatazz expands its capabilities in distinctiveness-driven marketing, enabling brands to build deeper memory structures both visually and sonically—exactly where consumers spend the most time today.

