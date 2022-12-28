Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Civil aviation sector witnessing strong V-shaped recovery; domestic passenger growth will continue: Scindia

Civil aviation sector witnessing strong V-shaped recovery; domestic passenger growth will continue: Scindia

Business

Civil aviation sector witnessing strong V-shaped recovery; domestic passenger growth will continue: Scindia

Press Trust of India
Published on

The country’s civil aviation sector is witnessing a very strong V-shaped recovery with encouraging domestic passenger numbers, and the growth will continue in the coming years, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.



After being significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the sector is on the recovery path and the daily domestic air passenger traffic has been above the 4-lakh mark for the past few weeks. Against the backdrop of congestion at airports that has now eased, the civil aviation minister also said efforts have been made to ensure that airport operators put in place steps that will allow the decongestion of airports.

Also read: Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

In an interview with PTI, Scindia said the domestic passenger numbers are very encouraging and already, the number is around 111 million till November this year. “I believe that the civil aviation sector has rebounded and what we in economic parlance say V-shaped recovery. A very strong V-shaped recovery. I do believe that (with the) value proposition that airlines and airports offer our customers, we are seeing greater participation and a greater desire to travel by air which is why we are looking at these very very high numbers. I am very confident that this growth in India will continue in the years to come,” he said.
On Tuesday, the number of departing domestic air passengers stood at 4,15,426 while the number of departing domestic flights was at 2,883, as per the latest data from the civil aviation ministry.

“Though there is a great amount of jubilation at crossing the pre-Covid 2019 number of roughly 4.15 lakh passengers per day consecutively in the last two weeks and at 4.35 lakh on December 24, I would lay more emphasis on the fact that if you look at the numbers throughout the year, in 2019, we were close at around 144 million passengers (domestic). “On a pro-rata basis till November, we were looking at around 95 million… today, at the end of November, we are already at 111 million, so we are up 15 per cent from that number on a consecutive basis till November,” he said.

About the current coronavirus situation worldwide and its shadow on the civil aviation sector, Scindia said Covid is always a concern. “The very fact that we have very high Covid numbers across the world today from China to South Korea to Japan to European countries, it is certainly a concern. “We have to be careful, which is why we have put in place what the health ministry requested us and mandated us for 2 per cent screening of all passengers coming into India. Fortunately, we are not seeing that high positivity numbers at least currently… I think we need to still wait and watch the situation,” he said.

On congestion at airports, including in Delhi, the civil aviation minister said there was no anticipation of such a huge number of passengers during the festive season. “We have put our boots on the ground and we have grasped the situation… it is the airports’ responsibility and job to provide that seamless travel capability between demand and supply,” he said, adding that in this regard, two things are important. One is to be able to control peak hour traffic based on the throughput capability of the airport as well as increase the capacity of throughput within the airport, he noted.

In the wake of complaints from various quarters about congestion resulting in long queues and waiting hours at airports, especially in Delhi, the ministry took various steps, and the situation has eased. “Today, I am happy to note that we have looked at both reducing the number of arrivals and takeoffs at peak period hours as well as increasing the throughput capability of Delhi airport. (This is by) increasing the number of gates for access and by putting in systems such as TV monitors as well as ushers to help people and increase the number of security lines from 11+2 and today we have almost 20 lines,” the minister said.

These steps, Scindia said, have really reduced the number of bottlenecks that were there. “It is imperative to put those processes at Mumbai airport and Bengaluru airport (also).” When asked whether airport operators were not well prepared to deal with high passenger numbers resulting in congestion, Scindia said, “I don’t think there was a forecast capability and anticipation of high numbers that you and I are talking about”. This is not the time to necessarily look at assigning the blame but really look at tackling the problem at hand and making the travel process and experience much more seamless for our travellers. “That is where I am concentrating on,” the minister said.

Talking about international air traffic, Scindia said it is roughly 20-25 per cent lower than the 2019 numbers. “I see a sequential rise in that also as we go along. Both for domestic as well as international, we have looked at the systems and we have made sure that airport operators put in place steps that will allow the decongestion of airports,” Scindia said. On Tuesday, the number of arriving international passengers stood at 82,293.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Airtel plans Rs 27,000-28,000 cr capex for network, no premium pricing for 5G

Airtel plans Rs 27,000-28,000 cr capex for network, no premium pricing for 5G
By December 28, 2022
Google gets demand notices from CCI for non-payment of penalties

Google gets demand notices from CCI for non-payment of penalties
By December 28, 2022
Appinventiv is scripting a success story representative of the new India, one of unbridled growth fuelled by the SaaS revolution. The global economic order has witnessed a seismic shift in recent times, with the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war forcing the world to look for better investment opportunities and sustainable growth, especially in India. Appinventiv, a one-stop digital engineering enabler, with an army of 1200+ agile developers equipped with state-of-the-art technologies like Blockchain, AI, Data science Cloud & DevOps. Appinventiv has empowered the vision of a global clientele, including American Express, Vodafone, KPMG, Asian Bank, EmiratesNBD, Virgin Group, Adidas, Americana Group and Bodyshop, with solutions that help them digitally transform and scale their operations. But, despite serving a global clientele boasting of brands like American Express, Vodafone, KPMG, Appinventiv has remained true to its focus on executing locally, further boosting India's image as the next big destination for tech and SaaS. With four centres of excellence in India, Appinventiv is investing in native resources and preparing them to fuel the global SaaS aspirations taking the "Thinking Globally, Executing Locally" motive to the next level. Disrupting the Global Order: The Rise of Indian SaaS Fuelled by large-scale digital adoption brought forth by the pandemic, the need for climate sustainable solutions and India's exceptional engineering, manufacturing and farming capabilities, the country's SaaS industry has emerged as the next big destination. Saurabh Singh, CEO of Appinventiv, explains how the company has managed to capitalise on this shift. "Appinventiv has always stayed ahead of the curve by continuously exploring newer markets. With a multi-talented pool of creative thinkers and executors, we have given a new dimension to thinking globally, executing locally.' India has always had the potential to expand its horizons and create a powerful impact on global markets. Appinventiv is one of the leading examples in the SaaS startup space to have successfully launched, built, and created a sustainable ecosystem that is lucrative for both customers and employees,". The Indian SaaS market is expected to account for 7-10 percent of the global SaaS market by 2025, growing from the 2-4 percent at present, according to a study by EY-CII. The current revenue through IT outsourcing stands at $7.14 billion, growing with an impressive CAGR of 11.80%, and is estimated to touch $12.47 billion by 2027. Saurabh Singh, CEO at Appinventiv, believes Appinventiv can not only match up to, but surpass its global SaaS counterparts to become an industry trendsetter. "As a leading digital engineering organisation, we understand the market dynamics and help create solutions that exceed our clients' expectations. We help achieve business continuity by consistently listening to our customers and delivering data-backed solutions that boost performance. This window of opportunity in India has also helped us address the needs of global clients. With the help of cutting-edge tech, we have created a dynamic ecosystem that caters to all industries," Saurabh Singh added. Global Success, Made Locally' Appinventiv's ability to create ideas and produce exceptional outcomes has led to its global success, with notable clients in the US, Middle East, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and has catered to brands like IKEA, KFC, Pizza Hut, and JobGet. It has also partnered with the Government of India on several key projects and helped governments and companies in other geographies through its innovation. It was instrumental in developing the Hukoomi' app, the official online information and e-services portal of the Government of Qatar. Appinventiv has also been pivotal in building JobGet, a recruitment marketplace for blue-collared workers. The success of the application led to the company raising $52 million in Series B funding, during a phase when economic downturn was leading to fundings being pulled and cost-cutting measures being implemented. JobGet's success is a testament of Appinventiv's "Thinking Globally, Executing Locally" prowess. It showcases how Appinventiv's Technical expertise is solving global challenges with Indian talent and resources. By building fluid, clutter-free, and eye-pleasing apps, Appinventiv has helped startups across various industries raise over $950 million in funding. The company, for example, has helped crypto fintech apps successfully process over 2 lakh transactions and recently built a language learning app powered by AI-ML that offered personalised lessons for students and fetched around 10 million downloads. Its work in healthcare, blockchain, and AI has also fetched similar laurels. Indian SaaS companies hold the key to unlock opportunities for growth and revenue generation. At a time when global brands are looking to cut costs without sacrificing on quality, Indian companies offer flexible, scalable solutions to help bridge the gap between legacy enterprises and new-age disruptors. Appinventiv, as a leader in this space, is scripting a success story representative of the new India, one of unbridled growth fuelled by the SaaS revolution.

Thinking Globally, Executing Locally: How Appinventiv is Scripting India’s SaaS Success Story
By December 28, 2022
Food-tech venture Pluckk records ~5mn USD annualised revenue run rate in October 2022

Startups

Foodtech venture Pluckk has record revenue run rate in October 2022
FM urges startups to focus on climate change solutions

Startups

FM urges startups to focus on climate change solutions
Jaipur Literature Festival announces a stellar line-up for its 2023 edition

Culture

Jaipur Literature Festival announces a stellar line-up for 2023 edition
To Top
Loading...