Thinking Globally, Executing Locally: How Appinventiv is Scripting India’s SaaS Success Story

The global economic order has witnessed a seismic shift in recent times, with the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war forcing the world to look for better investment opportunities and sustainable growth, especially in India. Appinventiv, a one-stop digital engineering enabler, with an army of 1200+ agile developers equipped with state-of-the-art technologies like Blockchain, AI, Data science Cloud & DevOps. Appinventiv has empowered the vision of a global clientele, including American Express, Vodafone, KPMG, Asian Bank, EmiratesNBD, Virgin Group, Adidas, Americana Group and Bodyshop, with solutions that help them digitally transform and scale their operations.

But, despite serving a global clientele boasting of brands like American Express, Vodafone, KPMG, Appinventiv has remained true to its focus on executing locally, further boosting India’s image as the next big destination for tech and SaaS. With four centres of excellence in India, Appinventiv is investing in native resources and preparing them to fuel the global SaaS aspirations taking the “Thinking Globally, Executing Locally” motive to the next level.

Disrupting the Global Order: The Rise of Indian SaaS Fuelled by large-scale digital adoption brought forth by the pandemic, the need for climate sustainable solutions and India’s exceptional engineering, manufacturing and farming capabilities, the country’s SaaS industry has emerged as the next big destination.

Saurabh Singh, CEO of Appinventiv, explains how the company has managed to capitalise on this shift. “Appinventiv has always stayed ahead of the curve by continuously exploring newer markets. With a multi-talented pool of creative thinkers and executors, we have given a new dimension to thinking globally, executing locally.

India has always had the potential to expand its horizons and create a powerful impact on global markets. Appinventiv is one of the leading examples in the SaaS startup space to have successfully launched, built, and created a sustainable ecosystem that is lucrative for both customers and employees,”. The Indian SaaS market is expected to account for 7-10 percent of the global SaaS market by 2025, growing from the 2-4 percent at present, according to a study by EY-CII. The current revenue through IT outsourcing stands at $7.14 billion, growing with an impressive CAGR of 11.80%, and is estimated to touch $12.47 billion by 2027.

Saurabh Singh, CEO at Appinventiv, believes Appinventiv can not only match up to, but surpass its global SaaS counterparts to become an industry trendsetter. “As a leading digital engineering organisation, we understand the market dynamics and help create solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations. We help achieve business continuity by consistently listening to our customers and delivering data-backed solutions that boost performance. This window of opportunity in India has also helped us address the needs of global clients. With the help of cutting-edge tech, we have created a dynamic ecosystem that caters to all industries,” Saurabh Singh added.

Appinventiv’s ability to create ideas and produce exceptional outcomes has led to its global success, with notable clients in the US, Middle East, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and has catered to brands like IKEA, KFC, Pizza Hut, and JobGet. It has also partnered with the Government of India on several key projects and helped governments and companies in other geographies through its innovation. It was instrumental in developing the Hukoomi’ app, the official online information and e-services portal of the Government of Qatar. Appinventiv has also been pivotal in building JobGet, a recruitment marketplace for blue-collared workers. The success of the application led to the company raising $52 million in Series B funding, during a phase when economic downturn was leading to fundings being pulled and cost-cutting measures being implemented.

JobGet’s success is a testament of Appinventiv’s “Thinking Globally, Executing Locally” prowess. It showcases how Appinventiv’s Technical expertise is solving global challenges with Indian talent and resources. By building fluid, clutter-free, and eye-pleasing apps, Appinventiv has helped startups across various industries raise over $950 million in funding. The company, for example, has helped crypto fintech apps successfully process over 2 lakh transactions and recently built a language learning app powered by AI-ML that offered personalised lessons for students and fetched around 10 million downloads. Its work in healthcare, blockchain, and AI has also fetched similar laurels.

Indian SaaS companies hold the key to unlock opportunities for growth and revenue generation. At a time when global brands are looking to cut costs without sacrificing on quality, Indian companies offer flexible, scalable solutions to help bridge the gap between legacy enterprises and new-age disruptors.

Appinventiv, as a leader in this space, is scripting a success story representative of the new India, one of unbridled growth fuelled by the SaaS revolution.