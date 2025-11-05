Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online

Coca-Cola’s annual Christmas commercial — traditionally a hallmark of the holiday season — has turned into one of the most divisive marketing moments of 2025. The beverage giant once again opted for a fully AI-generated Christmas ad, created by Los Angeles-based studio Secret Level, but what was meant to be cutting-edge innovation has sparked a heated backlash across the internet.

Despite facing criticism for using AI in last year’s campaign, Coca-Cola doubled down this year with even fewer human creators involved — reportedly just 20 people, down from 50. The company’s global VP and head of generative AI, Pratik Thakar, defended the decision, saying, “The genie is out of the bottle, and you’re not going to put it back in.”

That phrase quickly became the lightning rod for online outrage.

“Where’s the Real Thing?” — Fans and Creators React

While Coca-Cola touted the new ad’s craftsmanship as “10 times better” than last year’s, social media users weren’t convinced. Many lamented the brand’s reliance on AI over real artists, accusing it of “pushing the envelope” at the expense of creativity and jobs. “Flexing that you put even more people out of a job is CRAZY,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. “A company that earns $47 billion can’t pay real animators? It’s not innovation — it’s greed,” another user posted.

Others mocked the AI visuals, pointing out uncanny resemblances to characters from Zootopia and Sing, calling it “artistic grand theft.” Even fans loyal to Coca-Cola’s nostalgic holiday branding said the ad felt “soulless” and “corporate.”

“The best ad I’ve ever seen for Pepsi,” joked one commenter under Coca-Cola’s official YouTube upload — where, notably, comments remain open.

Coca-Cola Defends Its AI Vision

In response to criticism, Pratik Thakar told The Hollywood Reporter that Coca-Cola is “pioneering” the future of advertising. “We know not everyone will love it,” he said, “but if most consumers see it positively, it’s worth going forward.”

Secret Level’s founder, Jason Zada, echoed that sentiment, saying the backlash stems from fear: “People in creative industries are afraid for their jobs. But the average viewer enjoyed it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coca-Cola Company (@thecocacolaco)

AI, Creativity, and the Future of Advertising

The uproar reflects a growing tension between technological progress and artistic integrity. As AI tools like OpenAI’s Sora 2 redefine how media is made, brands are caught between cost efficiency and cultural authenticity.

Coca-Cola’s slogan — “It’s the Real Thing” — is now being used ironically by critics who say this AI-made holiday campaign feels anything but real.

Whether the company’s “AI-first” gamble reshapes global advertising or alienates a generation of loyal fans remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain — the genie is definitely not going back in the bottle.