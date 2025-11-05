Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online

Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online

Advertising

Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Coca-Cola’s annual Christmas commercial — traditionally a hallmark of the holiday season — has turned into one of the most divisive marketing moments of 2025. The beverage giant once again opted for a fully AI-generated Christmas ad, created by Los Angeles-based studio Secret Level, but what was meant to be cutting-edge innovation has sparked a heated backlash across the internet.

Despite facing criticism for using AI in last year’s campaign, Coca-Cola doubled down this year with even fewer human creators involved — reportedly just 20 people, down from 50. The company’s global VP and head of generative AI, Pratik Thakar, defended the decision, saying, “The genie is out of the bottle, and you’re not going to put it back in.”

That phrase quickly became the lightning rod for online outrage.

“Where’s the Real Thing?” — Fans and Creators React

While Coca-Cola touted the new ad’s craftsmanship as “10 times better” than last year’s, social media users weren’t convinced. Many lamented the brand’s reliance on AI over real artists, accusing it of “pushing the envelope” at the expense of creativity and jobs. “Flexing that you put even more people out of a job is CRAZY,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. “A company that earns $47 billion can’t pay real animators? It’s not innovation — it’s greed,” another user posted.

Others mocked the AI visuals, pointing out uncanny resemblances to characters from Zootopia and Sing, calling it “artistic grand theft.” Even fans loyal to Coca-Cola’s nostalgic holiday branding said the ad felt “soulless” and “corporate.”

“The best ad I’ve ever seen for Pepsi,” joked one commenter under Coca-Cola’s official YouTube upload — where, notably, comments remain open.

Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad

Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad

Coca-Cola Defends Its AI Vision

In response to criticism, Pratik Thakar told The Hollywood Reporter that Coca-Cola is “pioneering” the future of advertising. “We know not everyone will love it,” he said, “but if most consumers see it positively, it’s worth going forward.”

Secret Level’s founder, Jason Zada, echoed that sentiment, saying the backlash stems from fear: “People in creative industries are afraid for their jobs. But the average viewer enjoyed it.”

AI, Creativity, and the Future of Advertising

The uproar reflects a growing tension between technological progress and artistic integrity. As AI tools like OpenAI’s Sora 2 redefine how media is made, brands are caught between cost efficiency and cultural authenticity.

Coca-Cola’s slogan — “It’s the Real Thing” — is now being used ironically by critics who say this AI-made holiday campaign feels anything but real.

Whether the company’s “AI-first” gamble reshapes global advertising or alienates a generation of loyal fans remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain — the genie is definitely not going back in the bottle.

  • Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online
  • Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad
  • Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online
  • Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Advertising

France Threatens to Ban Shein Over ‘Childlike’ Sex Dolls Scandal

France Threatens to Ban Shein Over ‘Childlike’ Sex Dolls Scandal
By November 5, 2025
Miss Universe Fires Back After Executive Calls Miss Mexico ‘Dumb’ in Livestream Scandal

Miss Universe Fires Back After Executive Calls Miss Mexico ‘Dumb’ in Livestream Scandal
By November 5, 2025
Deadly UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville Leaves at Least Seven Dead

Deadly UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville Leaves at Least Seven Dead
By November 5, 2025
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie
By November 5, 2025
Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud

Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud
By November 5, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online

Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online
By November 5, 2025
Teach Us The EdTech Startup Giving Professors Their Time Back

Teach Us: The EdTech Startup Giving Professors Their Time Back
By November 5, 2025
LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
By November 4, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online

Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Major Backlash Online
By November 5, 2025
ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”

ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”
By October 27, 2025
WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2

WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold: Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2
By October 27, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud
Trump Slams NFL’s ‘Crazy’ Decision to Pick Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Latin Music

Trump Slams NFL’s ‘Crazy’ Decision to Pick Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
To Top
Loading...