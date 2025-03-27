Connect with us

Inspeq.ai Expands to Bangalore to Drive Responsible AI Integration in India

Inspeq.ai, a leading AI safety solutions provider from Ireland, has announced its entry into the Indian market with a new office in Bangalore. This expansion aligns with India’s rapid growth as a global AI hub and reflects Inspeq.ai’s effort to foster responsible AI adoption in enterprise operations. The announcement was made during a visit by Ireland’s Minister for Higher Education, Research, and Innovation, James Lawless, on the occasion of Ireland’s National Day – St. Patrick’s Day. The new Bangalore hub will serve as Inspeq.ai’s research and development (R&D) centre, focusing on AI governance, model transparency, and scalable deployment solutions tailored for Indian enterprises.

Accelerating AI Innovation in India

As businesses in India increasingly integrate AI into their operations, ensuring safe, efficient, and ethical deployment has become a top priority. Inspeq.ai’s AI Ops platform is designed to meet this demand, offering solutions that enable developers to deploy generative AI (Gen AI) applications up to four times faster while reducing costs by up to 70%. The platform also provides LLM evaluation, AI governance, and model auditing capabilities, ensuring that enterprises can scale AI responsibly. “India is a critical market for Inspeq.ai as we advance our vision of responsible AI integration globally. Bangalore’s vibrant tech ecosystem makes it the perfect location for our R&D efforts. We are committed to growing a world-class team here and building strategic partnerships to drive responsible AI adoption,” said Apoorva Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Inspeq.ai.

Trade between India, Ireland growing rapidly: Irish minister


Hiring and Strategic Partnerships

Inspeq.ai plans to hire 50 professionals across engineering, operations, and client engagement roles to support its expansion in the coming months. The Bangalore R&D centre will play a key role in developing next-generation AI solutions while fostering collaborations with Indian enterprises, technology firms, and academic institutions.

Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government agency that supports the global growth of Irish businesses, is backing Inspeq.ai’s India operations. Ross Curran, Director, India and South Asia, Enterprise Ireland, highlighted the significance of this expansion: “India represents a pivotal market for Irish innovation, and Inspeq.ai’s move into Bangalore underscores the growing AI collaboration between our nations. As a global hub for technology and digital transformation, India offers immense opportunities for companies like Inspeq.ai to scale their solutions and drive responsible AI adoption.”

Inspeq.ai has also forged a strategic partnership with HCLTech to accelerate the deployment of AI safety solutions. Additionally, the company achieved a major industry milestone by becoming the first RAIOps platform to debut on Salesforce AppExchange, further solidifying its role as a leader in enterprise AI safety.

With additional partnerships with leading tech firms and research institutions in the pipeline, Inspeq.ai is poised to shape India’s AI-driven digital transformation. By prioritizing AI transparency, accountability, and operational security, the company aims to empower businesses to innovate confidently while adhering to ethical AI practices.

As Inspeq.ai establishes its presence in India, its Bangalore hub is set to become a centre of AI excellence, contributing to the global conversation on responsible AI development. With its cutting-edge solutions and a strong commitment to ethical AI deployment, Inspeq.ai is well-positioned to drive meaningful change in India’s thriving AI ecosystem.


