Iran Signals De-Escalation in Gulf Conflict — But Ongoing Strikes Raise Major Questions Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran has issued its first significant message suggesting a possible de-escalation in the escalating conflict across the Gulf region. In a televised statement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would halt attacks on neighboring Gulf countries—under one major condition.

According to the president, Iran would stop launching strikes against Gulf states unless attacks on Iran originate from their territories or from military bases hosted in those countries.

The announcement appeared to be an attempt to calm regional tensions that have surged since the assassination of Iran’s longtime Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in a joint operation attributed to the United States and Israel.

However, the message of restraint was quickly overshadowed by new attacks.

Missiles and Drones Continue Despite Announcement

Shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement aired, Iran launched a wave of missiles and drones across the region. Reports indicate that at least 16 ballistic missiles and 121 drones targeted the United Arab Emirates, marking one of the largest coordinated attacks since the conflict began.

The strikes occurred on the one-week anniversary of Khamenei’s death, highlighting how volatile the situation remains.

The continued launches raised immediate questions about whether Iran’s military forces were acting independently or whether the government’s de-escalation message was more symbolic than operational.

Apology to Gulf Neighbors

In an unusual diplomatic gesture, President Masoud Pezeshkian also apologized to neighboring countries for the recent wave of attacks.

He said Iran’s armed forces had acted in defense of the country but acknowledged that the strikes had caused widespread panic in cities across the Gulf.

The apology was notable because Iran rarely publicly expresses regret over military operations in the region.

Since taking office, Masoud Pezeshkian has frequently adopted a conciliatory tone, previously apologizing for domestic economic struggles, government inefficiencies, and the violent suppression of protests.

Power Struggle Inside Iran’s Leadership

The uncertainty surrounding Iran’s strategy may reflect deeper power struggles within the country’s leadership.

After Khamenei’s death, an interim leadership council was formed that includes Masoud Pezeshkian, senior cleric Alireza Arefi, and judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

This temporary governing group is responsible for overseeing the country until a new supreme leader is selected by the Assembly of Experts, a process that historically happens behind closed doors.

At the same time, Iran’s powerful military institutions—including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—appear to be operating with increased independence following the assassination of senior leadership figures.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that some military units may be acting based on previously issued orders rather than direct government control.

Rising Tensions With the United States

The conflict has also intensified tensions with the United States. Donald Trump responded to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s comments by claiming Iran had “surrendered” to its regional rivals.

Iranian military officials quickly pushed back, warning that any continued attacks against Iran could lead to “crushing and severe strikes” against American military bases and interests across the region.

Several Gulf countries host major U.S. bases, placing them at the center of the escalating geopolitical standoff.

The Region Faces an Uncertain Future

Despite Iran’s diplomatic messaging, the situation remains unpredictable.

Gulf nations remain cautious, particularly as projectiles continue to fly over territories once considered safe from direct conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran faces its own internal crisis as it navigates leadership succession, military autonomy, and mounting international pressure.

For now, Pezeshkian’s promise of restraint may offer a glimpse of de-escalation—but the continued strikes show that the road to stability in the Middle East remains far from certain.