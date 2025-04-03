Parag Milk Foods Expands Product Line with High-Protein, Nutrient-Rich Offerings

Parag Milk Foods, one of India’s leading dairy FMCG companies, has announced an expansion of its product portfolio with high-protein, nutrient-rich offerings. This strategic initiative is designed to meet the growing demand for health-focused nutrition, reinforcing the company’s position as a pioneer in premium dairy nutrition across India and global markets. The new products, launched under Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar, aim to deliver innovative, high-quality, dairy-based nutrition solutions that align with modern lifestyles.

New Offerings Across Flagship Brands

Parag Milk Foods has introduced a range of high-protein and nutrient-rich products across its flagship brands. Gowardhan expands its offerings with Crunchy Chikki, a traditional Indian snack made with 100% pure Gowardhan Ghee, available in Sesame and Peanut flavours, priced at ₹10 for 25g. Go Yogurt, made from cow’s milk, provides a delicious balance of taste and nutrition, available in Mango, Blueberry, and Strawberry flavours at ₹25 for 80g.

Pride of Cows, known for its single-origin dairy excellence, introduces Low-Fat & High-Protein Paneer with 45g of protein per 200g at ₹235, along with a Mint & Masala Buttermilk, a refreshing summer drink priced at ₹60 for 250ml.

The brand also launches Greek Yogurt in Fig & Honey, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Mixed Berry flavours, a sugar-free option offering 8g of protein per serving, priced at ₹95 for 100g, and Bocconcini Mozzarella Balls, a premium-quality fresh cheese for gourmet dishes, available at ₹400 for 200g. Catering to fitness enthusiasts, Avvatar India Whey Protein introduces Chocolate and Coffee Wafer High-Protein Bars, a nutritious, on-the-go snack priced at ₹60 per 40g bar. These new offerings highlight Parag Milk Foods’ commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality dairy products that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Parag Milk Foods has long been recognized for its focus on quality, innovation, and consumer well-being. Akshali Shah, Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods, emphasized the importance of protein-rich nutrition in India’s evolving dietary landscape. “With protein becoming a daily essential in India and globally, we are committed to delivering superior dairy solutions. Our latest product launches, including high-protein paneer, cheese, and yoghurt, cater to this growing need. As demand for protein-rich products rises, Parag Milk Foods is positioned to lead with innovative, traceable, and high-quality offerings that promote healthier lifestyles.”

Expanding Market Reach and Distribution Channels

The new products will be available through multiple retail channels:

Pride of Cows products – Available via the Pride of Cows portal, mobile app, quick commerce, and e-commerce platforms.

Gowardhan, Go, and Avvatar products – Distributed through general stores, modern trade outlets, quick commerce, and e-commerce.