Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market

India’s rapidly evolving snacking market just got a significant boost with Let’s Try, a homegrown fast-growing snack brand, raising $2.5 million in a funding round led by Singapore-based venture firm SWC Global. The round also saw participation from existing investors, including Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Founded by industry veteran Nitin Kalra—who has previously held leadership roles at FMCG giants like ITC, PepsiCo, and Raymond—Let’s Try has carved a unique space in the Indian snacking segment. The brand’s mission is simple yet ambitious: to deliver delicious, premium-quality snacks at affordable prices to every Indian household.

Let’s Try offers a diverse range of products, including traditional Namkeens, Wafers, Cookies, Cakes, and Sweets—all crafted using top-grade ingredients. It gained national recognition after appearing on Shark Tank India, where its commitment to quality and innovation was widely applauded.

“Our vision has always been to bring premium-quality snacks to every Indian household at accessible prices,” said Nitin Kalra, Founder & CEO of Let’s Try. “With this new round of funding, we aim to scale our distribution, boost our marketing efforts, and launch innovative products in the better-for-you snacking space.”

The company plans to leverage the fresh capital to deepen its footprint across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, enhance its supply chain infrastructure, and strengthen backend operations. The funds will also support the introduction of several new health-focused SKUs aimed at meeting the rising demand for guilt-free indulgence. Let’s Try will invest aggressively in both digital and offline brand-building initiatives, reinforcing its omnichannel presence across e-commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, and modern trade.

“Let’s Try has strong brand alignment with current consumer needs and has demonstrated robust business performance,” noted Tuck Lye Koh, Founding Partner at SWC Global. “Its strong presence in both online and offline channels, combined with in-house manufacturing capabilities, positions Let’s Try to scale and compete with established brands rapidly.”

In just three years, Let’s Try has witnessed phenomenal growth, scaling from ₹1 crore in revenue to ₹120 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company has set its sights on crossing ₹1,000 crore in revenue by 2028. With India’s snacking market estimated at ₹50,000 crore and growing at 12% annually, Let’s Try sees a vast opportunity to disrupt and lead.

“The team at Let’s Try has cracked the code for delivering great taste without compromising quality or health,” said Rajesh Mane, Partner at 100Unicorns. “Their growth trajectory, operational depth, and brand resonance among modern Indian consumers make them a standout player in the FMCG sector.”

As the Indian consumer becomes increasingly health-consciouswhile still craving authentic flavours, Let’s Try could be well-positioned to meet the moment—offering indulgence without compromise.