Formula E race: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo handles E racing cars shipment

With Hyderabad set to host the first-ever inaugural Formula E race on February 11, the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Thursday said it has ensured quick E racing cars shipment and handled around 99 tonne of race car components and eight racing cars.









Formula E is the first FIA world championship-status event taking place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013. The all-electric racing series will see 11 teams race against one another in the event here. The first consignment of auto components arrived at the cargo terminal and the cargo consisting of 83 boxes of auto components was offloaded from the aircraft. The shipment was unloaded using specially designed cargo-handling equipment and moved to an exclusive handling area in the GHAC terminal, said a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).

A dedicated green channel was established from the apron to the landside for quick and hassle-free cargo transfer. Special regulatory permissions for an immediate onsite Custom clearance ensured seamless movement of the shipment across various touchpoints. A multi-stakeholder crack team has been formed to assist the E-formula team and ensure efficient handling and movement of the cargo throughout the entire process chain of the shipment, it said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said: “Hyderabad airport is proud to play an integral part in providing an end-to-end seamless air cargo movement for the first ever Formula E Championship in the country. This consignment-handling establishes our capabilities to cater to the auto sector.” GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) is a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL), which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).