Credit Fair, a consumer lending fin-tech start-up, has appointed Vikas Agarwal as its Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this new role, he will lead Supply of Capital initiatives including partnersihps with Co-lending and Independent Financial Adivosrs (IFAs). In addition, he will also lead the strategic alliances (fintech) and merchant relationship developments to accelerate the business growth for Credit Fair. Vikas will be closely working with Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair.

Before joining Credit Fair, Vikas founded a SME focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO. He also founded Shree Krishna Corporate Advisors LLP in 2010, where he advised over 300 SMEs on raising debt worth over Rs. 500 crores. A chartered accountant from ICAI, Agarwal started his career in 2009 with Ernst & Young (EY), India.

Vikas brings to the table over a decade of experience in the financial services sector especially in business development, debt raise, project finance, working capital finance and advisory to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).









Welcoming Vikas, Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair said, “Vikas is joining us at an exciting phase of our journey, as we are witnessing a huge demand uptick for credit both at the business and consumer levels. With a proven combination of strategic thinking and strong execution capacity, he will help Credit Fair continue to deliver value to its customers and all the key stakeholders. He will be responsible for driving operational excellence of the company, thus helping in achieving our mission of enabling Fair Finance for Every Indian!”

Commenting on his appointment, Vikas Agarwal, Cofounder and CBO, Credit Fair said, “I am excited to join Credit Fair and look forward to playing my role in effectively scaling up our credit delivery ecosystem across the country. I believe that the company is making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and small businesses by providing fair and accessible credit. I look forward to working with the team to introduce new-age innovations in financing and capture emerging opportunities such as green financing.”

Set up in 2018, Credit Fair, a B2B2C lending-focused fintech start-up, offers lending solutions and unsecured loan options at the point-of-sale to businesses and consumers with No Cost or Easy EMIs. Founded by Aditya Damani, it aims to build a credit ladder for 550 million underserved Indians. Over the next 2 years they aim to power loans for 5,000 merchant partners and grow disbursements to a $360-million annual run rate. The ticket size ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50 lakh, and the tenure from one month to five years. Within a short span of time, Credit Fair has emerged as one of the most dependable financial partners for more than 1,000 merchants, including notable brands like upGrad, Nova IVF, Livspace, Asian Paints, Scaler, PristynCare, Hero Electric and Oorjan Solar, to name a few.