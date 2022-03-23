Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Govt puts curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons

Govt puts curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons

Business

Govt puts curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons

Press Trust of India
Published on

The government on Wednesday imposed curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons, used in refrigeration and air-conditioning, to boost domestic availability of the chemical. Exporters will now have to seek permission from the government to export hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).



“Export policy of hydrofluorocarbons has been revised from free to restricted category with immediate effect, and export authorisations would be issued on NOC (No Objection Certificate) from MoEF and CC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change),” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Also read: Fintech startup Credilio raises USD 4 mn

The move assumes significance as the government has extended a Rs 6,238-crore PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for white goods to boost the manufacturing of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED lights. Earlier this month, the government had imposed similar curbs on imports of HFCs.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Meesho unveils integrated e-commerce app for buyers, sellers on Android

Meesho launches integrated e-commerce app for buyers, sellers on Android
By March 24, 2022
Commerce ministry to extend foreign trade policy for some more months

Commerce ministry to extend foreign trade policy for some more months
By March 24, 2022
Ruchi Soya raises Rs 1,290 cr from anchor investors

Ruchi Soya raises Rs 1,290 cr from anchor investors
By March 24, 2022
IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic

Funding News

IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic
RetainIQ raises USD 2.3 million in seed funding round led by Accel Partners

Funding News

RetainIQ raises USD 2.3 million in seed funding round led by Accel Partners
Indian economy poised for recovery, but high crude prices worrisome: CEA

Business

Indian economy poised for recovery, but high crude prices worrisome: CEA
To Top
Loading...