Industry
ONPASSIVE unveils partnership with BeIN Sports
ONPASSIVE, the global provider of business services, that builds fully automated SaaS products using the latest AI software technologies, has entered a partnership with BeIN Sports as one of the main sponsors for streaming the world’s biggest sporting event in Qatar.
Qatar’s massive football festival is one of many international events ONPASSIVE is planning to be part of, ONPASSIVE will be a part of programs that includes TV engagement opportunities, brand awareness and visibility across all BeIN Sports channels, access to all 64 matches, over 70 million TV subscribers, and more than 40 million social media fans and followers.
The collaboration was established through Promofix, the sole advertising sales representative in the Mena region and a digital subsidiary of Lebanon-based JGroup, facilitated the collaboration. The UEFA Champions League and La Liga are two of the most important sporting events, and they are exclusively broadcasted by BeIN Sports, the largest sports channel network in the region.
The founder and CEO of ONPASSIVE, Mr Ash Mufareh, stated:” We promised to our founders, and as always, we have over-delivered. We are preparing to deploy some of the most robust and creative marketing campaigns ever done by a business in any sector. Proudly, we are announcing our partnership with BeIN sports as a sponsor of live streaming of the biggest sports event in the world. ONPASSIVE will be featured in all the games of this exciting season. We are the champions, and we just keep winning”.
Advanced AI technology solutions and IT development services that can fit various business sizes have always been the primary emphasis of ONPASSIVE. Every business requires artificial intelligence, but not every organization has the resources to create, support, and utilize AI internally. The company is developing several innovative products with artificial intelligence.
ONPASSIVE is an AI tech company that is dedicated to creating business solutions from sophisticated technologies on a global level. ONPASSIVE is the first and only Total Internet Solution (TIS) company with a complete ecosystem of tools and applications that have been tagged as the first-ever Smart Business Solutions (SBS).