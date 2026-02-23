Ted Sarandos Pushes Back on James Cameron Over Netflix-Warner Deal

The battle over the future of Hollywood’s theatrical business has intensified after Ted Sarandos publicly responded to criticism from legendary filmmaker James Cameron regarding Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a recent interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Ted Sarandos described James Cameron’s warning that the merger would be “disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business” as “quite confusing,” suggesting their prior discussions did not reflect such strong opposition.

The 45-Day Theatrical Window Debate

At the heart of the controversy is Netflix’s pledge to maintain a 45-day theatrical window of exclusivity for Warner Bros. releases. Sarandos emphasized that this commitment had been discussed in a private meeting with Cameron months earlier.

“We talked through our commitment to 45-day theatrical exclusivity,” Ted Sarandos explained, adding that most of their conversation centered not on theatrical distribution but on James Cameron’s technology ventures.

James Cameron had previously raised concerns in a letter to U.S. lawmakers, warning that the merger could shrink theatrical output, lead to cinema closures, and result in job losses in the industry.

Ted Sarandos, however, rejected the premise that streaming and theaters are in direct competition.

Streaming vs Theaters: A False Rivalry?

Sarandos argued that audience engagement across platforms ultimately strengthens the film ecosystem.

“The best way to love movies is to watch them — at home, in theaters, wherever you want,” he said, citing internal data showing that the average Netflix member watches seven movies per month, compared to roughly two annual cinema visits by the average U.S. moviegoer.

According to Ted Sarandos, broader access to films deepens audience attachment rather than undermines theatrical exhibition.

Paramount’s $108.4B Counterbid

Complicating matters is a rival bid from Paramount Global, which has reportedly offered $108.4 billion for the entirety of Warner Bros. Discovery — significantly higher than Netflix’s earlier $82.7 billion proposal for its studios and streaming division.

Ted Sarandos characterized Netflix’s offer as a “vertical merger” aimed at growth, contrasting it with Paramount’s stated plans to cut billions in costs post-acquisition.

“This industry will be much smaller under that ownership than it would be under Netflix ownership,” he said.

Regulatory Scrutiny Intensifies

The proposed deal is expected to take months to finalize and is now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over potential monopoly concerns. Antitrust regulators will assess whether Netflix’s acquisition of Warner’s film studios and streaming assets could limit competition in the media landscape.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery has granted a limited window for discussions with Paramount, leaving shareholders weighing two vastly different visions for the company’s future.

The high-stakes bidding war underscores broader anxieties about the future of theatrical filmmaking in the streaming era. For Cameron and other traditionalists, cinema remains a sacred communal experience. For Sarandos, flexibility and access define modern movie consumption.

As regulators, shareholders, and industry leaders deliberate, one thing is clear: the outcome of the Netflix-Warner deal could reshape Hollywood’s distribution model for years to come.