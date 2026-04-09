Apple TV+ Drops Explosive ‘Criminal Record’ Season 2 Trailer — Darker Stakes, Deadlier Secrets

Apple TV+ has officially released the highly anticipated trailer for Season 2 of Criminal Record, offering fans a tense first look at the next chapter of the critically acclaimed crime thriller. The new season is set to premiere globally on April 22, with episodes dropping weekly through June 10.

The trailer teases a darker, more complex narrative, building on the success of its debut season with heightened stakes and emotional intensity.

A Darker, More Dangerous Storyline

Created by Paul Rutman, Criminal Record continues its exploration of modern policing in London, where truth and justice are often blurred. Season 2 kicks off with the stabbing of a young man at a political rally, an incident that quickly spirals into something far more sinister.

What begins as a murder investigation soon evolves into an undercover mission to stop a far-right bomb plot threatening the heart of the city. The storyline promises a gripping mix of crime, politics, and psychological drama, making it one of the most anticipated streaming releases of the year.

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo Return

Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi reprises his role as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, while Critics Choice nominee Cush Jumbo returns as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. Their on-screen chemistry remains central to the show’s appeal.

Criminal Record Season 2 forces the two detectives, often at odds, to form an uneasy alliance as they navigate a case that tests their morals, instincts, and trust in each other.

The ensemble cast also expands, with new additions including Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal, and Peter Sullivan, alongside returning actors Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, and Charlie Creed-Miles.

Weekly Release Strategy Builds Anticipation

Apple TV+ will follow a weekly episode rollout, starting with the premiere on April 22. This format is designed to sustain suspense and keep audiences engaged over the eight-episode season.

The platform has increasingly adopted this strategy for its flagship shows, encouraging deeper audience discussion and long-term viewership.

Apple TV+ Continues Its Winning Streak

Since its global launch, Apple TV+ has built a reputation for high-quality original content, earning hundreds of awards and nominations. With hits spanning drama, comedy, and documentaries, the platform continues to expand its footprint in the competitive streaming landscape.

Criminal Record stands out as a prime example of Apple’s focus on character-driven storytelling combined with high-stakes narratives.

With a politically charged plot, an expanded cast, and the return of its powerhouse leads, Season 2 of Criminal Record is poised to elevate the series to new heights. The combination of crime investigation and looming terror threats taps into timely global themes, making the show both entertaining and thought-provoking.

As the countdown to April 22 begins, fans can expect a thrilling ride packed with twists, tension, and powerful performances.