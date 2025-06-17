SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has officially launched SoftTech Engineers’ AutoDCR, an AI-powered online building permission system aimed at digitizing and accelerating Mumbai’s slum redevelopment approvals. This landmark initiative is poised to enhance transparency, minimize manual intervention, and significantly cut down processing times for slum rehabilitation project proposals.

The AutoDCR system, developed by SoftTech Engineers Limited, is already a proven solution in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. By automating the building plan scrutiny process, AutoDCR allows developers to submit proposals online, drastically reducing bureaucratic red tape and paperwork that often causes costly delays in urban housing projects.

“This launch is not just about digitizing a process — it’s about redefining how cities respond to their most vulnerable communities with speed, clarity, and accountability,” said Vijay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of SoftTech Engineers. “With AutoDCR, we are bringing efficiency and trust into a process that directly affects the lives of thousands.”







Why AutoDCR Matters for Mumbai’s Urban Future

Mumbai’s slum rehabilitation projects are critical to improving the quality of life for millions living in informal settlements. But these projects often get bogged down in a sea of manual paperwork, unclear regulations, and long approval cycles. AutoDCR is set to change that by offering:

End-to-end online submission and tracking of proposals

Automated compliance checks with local building codes

Reduced human error and subjectivity in plan scrutiny

Faster turnaround for building permissions, accelerating housing delivery

The initiative aligns with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s (SRA) long-term vision of integrating advanced technologies into urban governance. It also reflects broader goals under India’s “Ease of Doing Business” reforms, particularly in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Technology Meets Impact

The rollout of AutoDCR and the AI Online Building permission System for slum rehabilitation proposals is expected to empower builders, expedite approvals, and ultimately benefit thousands of slum dwellers by enabling faster project completions. It also helps create a more accountable and traceable workflow — a crucial factor in public-private partnership projects in sensitive urban areas.

Vijay Gupta, an alumnus of IIT Mumbai and a veteran in the AEC tech space, has long championed technology as a tool for systemic transformation. With over 35 years of experience, he has led SoftTech Engineers to become a trusted name in BIM, CAD, CAE, and project management software, serving over 1,300 organizations and 400,000 users globally.

With the SRA’s (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) AutoDCR rollout, Mumbai slum rehabilitation is taking a decisive leap into the future of urban development — one where technology meets social impact, and delays give way to dignity for its most underserved communities.