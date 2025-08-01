Smashing Pumpkins Announce First-Ever India Concerts as Part of Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour

Connect with us

Fans of ‘90s alt-rock have reason to celebrate: The Smashing Pumpkins are finally heading to India. The iconic Chicago band will make their long-overdue debut in the country this October, performing two shows as part of Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour.

The band—featuring founding members Billy Corgan (vocals, guitar), James Iha (guitar), and Jimmy Chamberlin (drums)—will hit Terraform Arena in Bengaluru on October 11, followed by a performance at Mumbai’s Jio World Garden on October 12. This will be the first time Indian fans get to experience live renditions of the band’s biggest hits like “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight,” and “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.”

The band said, “We’re thrilled to be finally coming to India, some 36 years after we started in Chicago. Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an honor to play for you, and loudly!”



Joining Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin on tour are bassist Jack Bates, multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole, and guitarist Kiki Wong, ensuring a rich, full-band sound that captures both the raw energy of their early work and the expansive textures of their recent albums.

The India leg of the tour is being brought by EVA Live, a prominent live event organizer that recently announced Enrique Iglesias’ India dates as well. EVA Live’s managing director Deepak hailed the show as a “landmark achievement” for the country’s live music scene, saying, “India is ready to welcome one of alternative rock’s most influential bands, and we promise an unforgettable experience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Live (@evalive.in)

The Smashing Pumpkins’ announcement is a significant moment for India’s rock community. With rock and alternative music experiencing a resurgence through festivals like Bandland and Mahindra Independence Rock, the band’s arrival adds to the momentum that recent shows by Guns N’ Roses and Bryan Adams have helped build.

Fans eager to catch the historic performance can now register for tickets through the District app by Zomato. An early access window will be available exclusively for Mastercard users from August 5 to 7, followed by general presale access from August 7 to 12. General sales begin on August 12 at 4:30 PM IST.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour follows the release of their 2024 album Aghori Mhori Mei, a title that nods to Indian cultural motifs, making this tour feel all the more fitting—and full-circle.

Whether you grew up with the melancholic poetry of Siamese Dream or found the Pumpkins through their genre-defying recent works, one thing is clear: India’s rock scene is about to get a whole lot louder this October.


