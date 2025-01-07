BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai

BluSmart, South Asia’s largest all-electric ride-hailing service, has officially launched in Mumbai. This expansion underscores BluSmart’s commitment to providing sustainable, reliable, and premium travel experiences to urban commuters. After Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and the UAE, BluSmart is bringing its innovative EV fleet to the bustling streets of Mumbai. The service launches with two primary offerings: rentals and airport rides, covering key locations like Goregaon, Bandra, and the commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The company plans to expand further across Mumbai’s metropolitan landscape, ensuring a transformative commuting experience for Mumbaikars.

BluSmart’s unique value proposition includes industry-first features like zero cancellations, on-time arrivals, and transparent pricing. Notably, the BluSmart app features a CO2 tracker, allowing users to view the environmental impact of their rides and track CO2 savings. This aligns with BluSmart’s mission of promoting green mobility while reducing urban carbon footprints. Co-founders Anirudh Arun and Punit Goyal are confident about the seamless experience for Mumabikars.

Speaking about the Mumbai launch, Anirudh Arun, Co-founder and CEO of BluSmart Fleet, stated, “Our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we are excited to bring the BluSmart experience to Mumbaikars. Our premium all-electric ride-hailing service is tailored to complement Mumbai’s vibrant lifestyle and promote a sustainable future.”

Co-founder Punit Goyal echoed these sentiments, adding, “Today, we’re introducing BluSmart’s premium and reliable rides to this iconic city, redefining the way Mumbai travels. We’re excited to welcome everyone to a transformative ride experience that mirrors the city’s energy and spirit.”

With over 8,500 EVs and a community of over 10,000 active driver partners, BluSmart has completed over 680 million clean kilometres and 22 million rides. These efforts have collectively reduced CO2 emissions by over 49,000 metric tons. The company’s robust EV charging infrastructure spans 5,800 charging stations across 50 hubs in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, covering more than 2 million square feet.