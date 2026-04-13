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Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck Turns on Eric Swalwell, Demands $1M Back Amid Explosive Allegations

Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck Turns on Eric Swalwell, Demands $1M Back Amid Explosive Allegations

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Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck Turns on Eric Swalwell, Demands $1M Back Amid Explosive Allegations

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A dramatic fallout has emerged in California politics as billionaire businessman Stephen Cloobeck publicly severed ties with Congressman Eric Swalwell, demanding the return of $1 million he previously contributed to Swalwell’s now-suspended gubernatorial campaign.

The move comes amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against Eric Swalwell, which have triggered a political and legal storm. Stephen Cloobeck’s decision marks a sharp reversal from his earlier support, highlighting the growing pressure surrounding the embattled politician.

Allegations Shake Political Career

Eric Swalwell, once considered a prominent contender in California’s gubernatorial race, recently suspended his campaign following accusations from multiple women alleging sexual misconduct. Some of the accusers reportedly had professional ties to the congressman.

While Swalwell has denied all allegations, the controversy has escalated with reports of an ongoing criminal investigation. The developments have significantly impacted his political standing and prospects.

In a public statement, Eric Swalwell expressed regret over past judgment but maintained his innocence, stating that addressing the allegations is now a personal matter rather than a campaign issue.

 

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Mansion Exit and Financial Fallout

Stephen Cloobeck confirmed that Eric Swalwell had been staying at his Beverly Hills property but has since been asked to leave. The billionaire’s frustration was evident as he described his decision to distance himself completely from the politician.

Beyond ending personal and political support, Cloobeck is also seeking to recover substantial financial contributions made toward Swalwell’s campaign. The demand for $1 million underscores the seriousness of the fallout and reflects broader concerns about accountability in political funding.

Donor Backlash and Political Implications

The split between Stephen Cloobeck and Eric Swalwell signals a wider shift in donor sentiment, particularly as allegations of misconduct continue to surface in high-profile political circles. Financial backers often play a crucial role in sustaining campaigns, and losing such support can be a decisive blow.

Cloobeck, who previously endorsed Swalwell after ending his own gubernatorial ambitions, emphasized that his decision was rooted in principles of integrity and ethics. He also indicated a broader political shift, distancing himself from traditional party affiliations.

Uncertain Road Ahead

With his campaign halted and support dwindling, Swalwell now faces an uncertain future both politically and legally. The controversy has not only derailed his gubernatorial bid but also raised questions about his standing within national politics.

The situation continues to evolve as investigations proceed, and more details emerge. For now, the high-profile break with a major donor has amplified scrutiny and intensified the spotlight on the case.

The unfolding controversy adds another layer of complexity to California’s already competitive political landscape. As candidates reposition themselves and voters reassess their choices, the fallout from this case could influence the dynamics of the upcoming election.

Political analysts suggest that issues of accountability, ethics, and transparency are likely to dominate the conversation moving forward.

  • Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck Turns on Eric Swalwell, Demands $1M Back Amid Explosive Allegations
  • Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck Turns on Eric Swalwell, Demands $1M Back Amid Explosive Allegations

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