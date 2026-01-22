Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

News

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Ahmedabad-based CORONA Remedies Limited has achieved a major milestone in its international growth journey with the successful accreditation of the EAEU–GMP (Eurasian Economic Union – Good Manufacturing Practices) certification. Announced on January 21, 2026, the certification enables the Indian pharmaceutical company to enter five key EAEU member countries—Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan—under a B2B business model.

This regulatory approval opens the door to a pharmaceutical market estimated at USD 25 billion, significantly strengthening CORONA Remedies’ global footprint and aligning with its long-term strategy of building sustainable international partnerships.

Expanding Global Reach with Quality at the Core

The EAEU–GMP certification reinforces CORONA Remedies’ commitment to meeting stringent global manufacturing and quality standards. It also strengthens the company’s focus across its four core therapeutic pillars: Women’s Health, Cardio-Diabetes, Pain Management, and Urology—areas that remain critical to healthcare systems worldwide.

As one of the few pharmaceutical manufacturers in Gujarat to secure this prestigious accreditation, CORONA has demonstrated operational excellence, robust quality systems, and strong regulatory compliance. The certification not only validates the company’s manufacturing capabilities but also enhances its credibility as a trusted partner in international pharmaceutical markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Nirav K Mehta, CEO & Managing Director, CORONA Remedies Limited, described the certification as a defining moment in the company’s evolution.

“This recognition opens new avenues for CORONA Remedies to contribute meaningfully to healthcare systems across the Eurasian region,” Nirav K Mehta said. “More importantly, it reflects our core belief that quality healthcare should not be bound by geography. At CORONA, we view this as a critical step in our journey to become a trusted international partner in pharmaceutical innovation.”

He added that the company’s responsibility goes beyond regulatory compliance, emphasizing its commitment to care, trust, and the long-term well-being of communities worldwide.

‘One World, One Quality’ Approach to Global Healthcare

Guided by its philosophy of “One World, One Quality,” CORONA Remedies continues to focus on delivering safe, effective, and trusted medicines across markets. The EAEU–GMP certification marks a strategic step toward scaling operations internationally while maintaining consistent quality standards across geographies.

With this accreditation, CORONA is well-positioned to deepen its presence beyond India, leveraging its strong domestic performance to support global growth. The company is currently the fastest-growing pharmaceutical firm among the top 30 players in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market in terms of domestic sales, underscoring its strong operational foundation.

As CORONA Remedies expands into the Eurasian region, the certification signals growing confidence in Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing on the global stage. With increasing demand for reliable, high-quality healthcare solutions worldwide, CORONA’s latest achievement places it firmly on the path toward becoming a globally trusted pharmaceutical partner, extending its impact far beyond national borders.

  • CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence
  • CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence
By January 22, 2026
Green Day and Bad Bunny Turn Super Bowl LX Into a Political Lightning Rod MAGA NFL Donald Trump Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime 2026

Green Day and Bad Bunny Turn Super Bowl LX Into a Political Lightning Rod
By January 22, 2026
Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops Natalie Portman Fountain of Youth Robert De Niro Jared Leto Nicolas Cage

Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops
By January 22, 2026
Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai
By January 22, 2026
Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops Natalie Portman Fountain of Youth Robert De Niro Jared Leto Nicolas Cage

Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops
By January 22, 2026
Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman Star in Sundance-Bound Thriller ‘Tuner’ 2026

Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman Star in Sundance-Bound Thriller ‘Tuner’
By January 22, 2026
CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence
By January 22, 2026
Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns IDfy Workforce Risks and Hiring Fraud Report 2025

Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears ROckstar Games Delay

Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears
By January 21, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
To Top
Loading...