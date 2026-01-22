CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

Ahmedabad-based CORONA Remedies Limited has achieved a major milestone in its international growth journey with the successful accreditation of the EAEU–GMP (Eurasian Economic Union – Good Manufacturing Practices) certification. Announced on January 21, 2026, the certification enables the Indian pharmaceutical company to enter five key EAEU member countries—Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan—under a B2B business model.

This regulatory approval opens the door to a pharmaceutical market estimated at USD 25 billion, significantly strengthening CORONA Remedies’ global footprint and aligning with its long-term strategy of building sustainable international partnerships.

Expanding Global Reach with Quality at the Core

The EAEU–GMP certification reinforces CORONA Remedies’ commitment to meeting stringent global manufacturing and quality standards. It also strengthens the company’s focus across its four core therapeutic pillars: Women’s Health, Cardio-Diabetes, Pain Management, and Urology—areas that remain critical to healthcare systems worldwide.

As one of the few pharmaceutical manufacturers in Gujarat to secure this prestigious accreditation, CORONA has demonstrated operational excellence, robust quality systems, and strong regulatory compliance. The certification not only validates the company’s manufacturing capabilities but also enhances its credibility as a trusted partner in international pharmaceutical markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Nirav K Mehta, CEO & Managing Director, CORONA Remedies Limited, described the certification as a defining moment in the company’s evolution.

“This recognition opens new avenues for CORONA Remedies to contribute meaningfully to healthcare systems across the Eurasian region,” Nirav K Mehta said. “More importantly, it reflects our core belief that quality healthcare should not be bound by geography. At CORONA, we view this as a critical step in our journey to become a trusted international partner in pharmaceutical innovation.”

He added that the company’s responsibility goes beyond regulatory compliance, emphasizing its commitment to care, trust, and the long-term well-being of communities worldwide.

‘One World, One Quality’ Approach to Global Healthcare

Guided by its philosophy of “One World, One Quality,” CORONA Remedies continues to focus on delivering safe, effective, and trusted medicines across markets. The EAEU–GMP certification marks a strategic step toward scaling operations internationally while maintaining consistent quality standards across geographies.

With this accreditation, CORONA is well-positioned to deepen its presence beyond India, leveraging its strong domestic performance to support global growth. The company is currently the fastest-growing pharmaceutical firm among the top 30 players in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market in terms of domestic sales, underscoring its strong operational foundation.

As CORONA Remedies expands into the Eurasian region, the certification signals growing confidence in Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing on the global stage. With increasing demand for reliable, high-quality healthcare solutions worldwide, CORONA’s latest achievement places it firmly on the path toward becoming a globally trusted pharmaceutical partner, extending its impact far beyond national borders.