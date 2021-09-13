Connect with us

PharmEasy to hire over 200 engineers for new development centres

Press Trust of India
Leading e-pharmacy firm PharmEasy on Monday said it is looking to hire over 200 engineers for its soon-to-be-launched development centres in Hyderabad, Pune and NCR region. The company is building a larger ecosystem to solve outpatient healthcare challenges, bridging the gap in the healthcare industry, PharmEasy said in a statement.



“Our team is focused on building the healthcare ecosystem for a modern and digital-first India, to fulfil our mission; simplifying healthcare and impacting lives. We are looking for exceptionally talented and motivated individuals who are committed to this mission,” PharmEasy Co-Founder Hardik Dedhia said.

Infosys, Microsoft enter into multi-year deal with Ausgrid

technology is a key enabler, the company is planning to strengthen its hiring across technological functions, PharmEasy said.

“The new facilities will serve as a significant hub for driving development and innovation. Ahead of the opening of the new centres, PharmEasy will provide opportunities for inquisitive technology professionals across product and engineering, in different locations from all over the country, with a flexible work model,” PharmEasy CTO Abhinav Yajurvedi said.


