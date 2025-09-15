Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Xiom Healthcare has announced the launch of Health Imagined (Hi), a free digital OPD platform designed to unify patient care, provider workflows, and medical education. Conceived in the USA and built in Bharat, the platform represents a shift toward more inclusive, tech-driven healthcare.

What is Health Imagined?

Unlike traditional practice management systems, Hi is positioned as a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. Available via a digital web platform—with Android and iOS apps launching soon—Hi combines:

Appointment scheduling

Telemedicine

Billing and EMR access

AI-assisted diagnosis

Doctor-to-doctor collaboration through Hi Connect

This integration empowers doctors with real-time tools while ensuring patients receive faster, more reliable, and secure care.







Addressing India’s OPD Challenges

India’s outpatient departments have long faced challenges of affordability, accessibility, and efficiency. By offering a free, compliance-ready solution designed with input from senior doctors, Hi aims to bridge critical gaps.

Patients benefit from:

Quick appointment booking (in-person or remote)

Digital storage of prescriptions for continuity

SMART symptom checking and guided self-care

Access to reliable health resources on conditions, tests, and treatments

Empowering Medical Education

Beyond patient care, Hi also extends into medical training through Hi Educator:

For students : Real-time access to millions of research papers, clinical trials, and guidelines, alongside tools for case-based learning and diagnostic reasoning.

For colleges: Curriculum-aligned exam support mapped to global standards like UK MLA and US MLE, with features to assess large cohorts, track progress, and aid accreditation.

This dual focus ensures that Hi supports not just current healthcare delivery, but also the future of medical education.

Rajul Tyagi, Creator of Health Imagined, emphasized the mission: “At Hi, our goal is to make high-quality digital healthcare tools accessible to every provider, not just large institutions. Every feature is free, designed in consultation with senior doctors, and focused on ease of use. We want to empower every doctor—from remote villages to modern cities—to deliver care with dignity, compassion, and excellence.”

With Swati Soni leading the UI/UX design, the platform also prioritizes compliance, usability, and inclusivity.

Unlike existing paid, patient-led marketplaces, Xiom’s practice-first model gives doctors control while delivering enhanced patient experiences. With scalability at its core, Hi promises not just to digitize OPDs, but also to enable cross-border consultations and multidisciplinary care in the future.

Health Imagined signals a paradigm shift in outpatient care—one that is free, scalable, and built for doctors and patients alike. By combining digital innovation with compassion, Xiom Healthcare is setting the stage for a smarter, more accessible, and future-ready healthcare ecosystem.