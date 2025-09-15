Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Healthcare

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Tech Plunge
Published on

Xiom Healthcare has announced the launch of Health Imagined (Hi), a free digital OPD platform designed to unify patient care, provider workflows, and medical education. Conceived in the USA and built in Bharat, the platform represents a shift toward more inclusive, tech-driven healthcare.

What is Health Imagined?

Unlike traditional practice management systems, Hi is positioned as a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. Available via a digital web platform—with Android and iOS apps launching soon—Hi combines:

  • Appointment scheduling

  • Telemedicine

  • Billing and EMR access

  • AI-assisted diagnosis

  • Doctor-to-doctor collaboration through Hi Connect

This integration empowers doctors with real-time tools while ensuring patients receive faster, more reliable, and secure care.



Addressing India’s OPD Challenges

India’s outpatient departments have long faced challenges of affordability, accessibility, and efficiency. By offering a free, compliance-ready solution designed with input from senior doctors, Hi aims to bridge critical gaps.

Patients benefit from:

  • Quick appointment booking (in-person or remote)

  • Digital storage of prescriptions for continuity

  • SMART symptom checking and guided self-care

  • Access to reliable health resources on conditions, tests, and treatments

Empowering Medical Education

Beyond patient care, Hi also extends into medical training through Hi Educator:

  • For students: Real-time access to millions of research papers, clinical trials, and guidelines, alongside tools for case-based learning and diagnostic reasoning.

  • For colleges: Curriculum-aligned exam support mapped to global standards like UK MLA and US MLE, with features to assess large cohorts, track progress, and aid accreditation.

This dual focus ensures that Hi supports not just current healthcare delivery, but also the future of medical education.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Xiom Healthcare (@xiomhealthcare)

Rajul Tyagi, Creator of Health Imagined, emphasized the mission: “At Hi, our goal is to make high-quality digital healthcare tools accessible to every provider, not just large institutions. Every feature is free, designed in consultation with senior doctors, and focused on ease of use. We want to empower every doctor—from remote villages to modern cities—to deliver care with dignity, compassion, and excellence.”

With Swati Soni leading the UI/UX design, the platform also prioritizes compliance, usability, and inclusivity.

Unlike existing paid, patient-led marketplaces, Xiom’s practice-first model gives doctors control while delivering enhanced patient experiences. With scalability at its core, Hi promises not just to digitize OPDs, but also to enable cross-border consultations and multidisciplinary care in the future.

Health Imagined signals a paradigm shift in outpatient care—one that is free, scalable, and built for doctors and patients alike. By combining digital innovation with compassion, Xiom Healthcare is setting the stage for a smarter, more accessible, and future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

  • Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care
  • Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Healthcare

Ireland and Netherlands Threaten Eurovision Boycott Over Israel’s Participation in 2026 Contest

Ireland and Netherlands Threaten Eurovision Boycott Over Israel’s Participation in 2026 Contest
By September 15, 2025
Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign

Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign
By September 15, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15 Adolescence Netflix Emmys

Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15
By September 15, 2025
Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5 “Really Bittersweet”

Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5: “Really Bittersweet”
By September 15, 2025
Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign

Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign
By September 15, 2025
OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz

OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz
By September 15, 2025
Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement

Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement
By September 15, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care
By September 15, 2025
Gorillaz Relaunch Iconic Kong Studios as an Online Video Game

Gorillaz Relaunch Iconic Kong Studios as an Online Video Game
By September 15, 2025
OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz

OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz
By September 15, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...