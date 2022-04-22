Connect with us

PNB invites applications for 145 specialist officers

Business

Press Trust of India
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 145 posts of specialist officers. Of these, 100 vacancies are for the post of manager (credit), 40 for manager (risk) and the rest five for the post of senior manager (treasury).



The closing date for online registration is May 7, 2022 and the tentative date for online examination is June 12, the bank said in a notification. For the post of manager credit and risk, minimum age to apply is 25 years and the maximum is 35 years, as on January 1, 2022. While for the post of senior manager (treasury), the minimum age is 25 years and maximum 37 years.

“Selection will be through online test and interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for test or interview,” PNB said. The online test will be comprised of 40 questions each on reasoning, english language and quantitative aptitude test, forming the part one of the test, while there will be a total of 50 questions on professional knowledge, in the second part.

The time duration for the first three categories in part one will be 25 minutes each, and for the part two of the test, the bank has fixed 45 minutes, as per the notification. The online test will be conducted at designated centres across the country.

PNB said it may cancel/change recruitment process for any of posts notified in the advertisement, at any stage, depending upon exigencies or otherwise. “The overall hiring scenario may get hampered/delayed due to unexpected spread of COVID-19. In view of the same, bank reserves the right to cancel the recruitment process partly/entirely at any time, if required, without issuing any further notice or assigning any reason thereof,” it added.


