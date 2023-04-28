Non-tech sectors to hire over 1 million tech professionals by 2027-28: Report

The demand for tech talent by the non-technology sector, driven by 6 industries, is expected to give employment to over 1 million tech professionals by 2027-28, a report said on Thursday.









According to TeamLease Services ‘Digital People Supply Chain Report – Tech in Non-Tech’ for H1-2024, at a fast-growing 7.53 per cent CAGR, industries that are primarily in the non-tech sector, such as BFSI and consulting, communication media and technology, retail and consumer business, life sciences and healthcare, engineering research and development (ER&D), and energy and resources, are set to employ over 1 million (11.15 lakh) tech talent by FY28. Currently, these industries employ over 0.7 million tech professionals, said the report.

“The confluence of technology has made its way to almost every sector globally. With the current 5G roll-out, the digital payments sector, growing new economy businesses and the manufacturing of electric vehicles dominating the auto market share, digital transformation is critical for all enterprises. This has created a demand for tech talent in non-tech sectors. Around 1 million tech professionals by FY28 is a testament to the growing stature of tech jobs in non-tech industries,” Sunil C, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital, said. While there is a surge in jobs, the dearth of skilled talent continues to be a challenge for the industry, said Munira Loliwala, Business Head – Specialised Staffing, TeamLease Digital, addressing the demand-supply gap for tech talent in non-tech sectors.

Beyond tech hiring, organisations need to invest in broad tech upskilling and lay the foundation for a skill based talent management system, she said. “Surprisingly, currently in the non-tech sector, the majority of hiring is still not on permanent payrolls. Although 54 per cent of employers engage in a permanent workforce, a substantial 30 per cent engage in mixed contracts, and another 16 per cent engage in contractual hiring. These modes allow the companies to have a flexible policy to scale and cut down hiring costs based on needs and seasonality,” she stated. From a location and salary perspective, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon remain the sweet spots, the report said, adding that 27 per cent of all popular tech roles are being paid highest in Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad at 16 per cent and Delhi and Pune at 13 per cent.