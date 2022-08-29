India’s first ever digital aggregator platform of the retail solution ecosystem – ReConnect was launched at the Phygital Retail Convention.

Promoted by IRF trusted Mark and Images Group, the platform would enable vendors and suppliers from all cross-sections and verticals to display their cutting-edge technology and products. It would also help brands reach out to their potential consumers in retail, real estate and Malls.

India’s largely fragmented retail ecosystem was making the process of identifying, connecting and interacting with decision makers extremely cumbersome, if not near-impossible for companies providing solutions.

Demand for services and solutions catering to these large sectors has also multiplied exponentially with the fast pace of evolution in India’s modern retail over the past decade.

The platform, with 3 essential features — Agility, Simplicity and Responsiveness will enable vendors and suppliers from a cross section of verticals including audit and Regulatory Compliance, Customer Care, Accounting, Safety and Security, Digital Transformation, HR practices and much more — to showcase their brands, products and solutions to pan-India retail and retail real estate companies.

Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) is India’s go-to retail intelligence event. It aims to bring together multiple stakeholders in global retail businesses to hack the most critical disruption-ready strategies around consumer behaviours, technology and innovation. Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2022 aims to power the transformation of Retail in the dual and complex market of India/Bharat.

IMAGES Group is the largest retail intelligence organisation in South Asia and the Middle East, whose numerous items and administrations work as impetus for the productive development of present day retail through information stage initiative. The Group’s knowledge platforms incorporate print and online reportage, research review, and significant yearly business occasions with Conferences, Master-Classes and Workshops serving multiple verticals/fragments/tasks of retail and D2C organisations.