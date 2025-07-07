Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’ Donald Trump BRICS Summit BRazil 2025

News

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Tensions flared between the U.S. and China on Sunday as President Donald Trump threatened sweeping new 10% tariffs on any country “aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS.” In response, Beijing dismissed the warning, calling trade wars unwinnable and cautioning against further escalation.

Donald Trump’s statement, posted on his social media platform Truth Social on July 6,  targets the expanded BRICS bloc—now composed of 11 countries including China, Russia, India, Iran, and Brazil—calling them out for policies he deems hostile to American interests. “There will be no exceptions,” Trump warned, adding that tariff letters would begin going out immediately.

China’s Foreign Ministry, quick to respond, rebuked Trump’s aggressive stance. “Trade wars and tariff wars have no winners, and protectionism leads nowhere,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “BRICS is not a bloc for confrontation, nor does it target any country. It advocates openness, inclusiveness, and cooperation.”



Mao Ning reiterated that China’s position on tariffs remains unchanged and emphasized the importance of global trade stability—an implicit jab at what Beijing views as the unpredictability of U.S. trade policy under Trump.

A Renewed Trade Fight on the Horizon?

Donald Trump’s announcement signals the end of his self-imposed 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs and a likely return to the combative trade policy that marked his first presidency. The former president claims his aggressive tariff threats are necessary to protect U.S. manufacturing and force fairer trade agreements.

BRICS foreign ministers support patent waiver proposal by India and South Africa

But with Washington and Beijing having only recently finalized a scaled-back trade deal—where China agreed to increase rare earth exports in exchange for loosened U.S. restrictions—Trump’s tariff salvo threatens to unravel fragile diplomatic progress.

Donald Trump Post on BRICS

Donald Trump’s Post on BRICS

Global markets are watching nervously. Analysts warn that reimposing tariffs and prompting retaliatory measures could reverse the economic stability achieved after years of post-pandemic volatility.

BRICS Pushes Back at Summit

The 17th BRICS Summit, held over the weekend in Brazil, was dominated by reactions to rising tariffs and geopolitical conflict. In a pointed declaration, BRICS members criticized protectionist trade policies, calling them “inconsistent with WTO rules” and a threat to global supply chains. Although Donald Trump was not mentioned by name, the message was clear. The statement also avoided direct criticism of Russia or China, highlighting the bloc’s intention to act as a counterweight to the West without openly provoking the United States.

Notably absent from the BRICS summit in Brazil were Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi skipped his first BRICS summit since taking power in 2012, while Putin, under an international arrest warrant, appeared via videolink.

With Trump doubling down on tariffs and BRICS growing more unified in opposition, the risk of a renewed global trade war is rising. While China urges calm and cooperation, Trump’s America-first rhetoric suggests more economic clashes are on the way.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’ Donald Trump BRICS Summit BRazil 2025

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’
By July 8, 2025
DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review Jeffrey Epstein Files

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review
By July 8, 2025
Nico Hulkenberg Ends F1’s Longest Podium Drought with Stunning Drive at British Grand Prix Sauber Stake

Nico Hulkenberg Ends F1’s Longest Podium Drought with Stunning Drive at British Grand Prix
By July 8, 2025
Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget Universal Dough Liman

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners Ryan Coogler Ruth E. Carter Michael B. Jordan Mahershala Ali Kevin Feige

Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners
By July 5, 2025
Smart parking ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility in India

ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility
By July 5, 2025
Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector California Online Gambling Online Casino Digital Entertainment

Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector
By July 5, 2025
Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure Infiniti Altima

Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure
By July 3, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch”
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
To Top
Loading...