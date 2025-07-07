China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’

Tensions flared between the U.S. and China on Sunday as President Donald Trump threatened sweeping new 10% tariffs on any country “aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS.” In response, Beijing dismissed the warning, calling trade wars unwinnable and cautioning against further escalation.

Donald Trump’s statement, posted on his social media platform Truth Social on July 6, targets the expanded BRICS bloc—now composed of 11 countries including China, Russia, India, Iran, and Brazil—calling them out for policies he deems hostile to American interests. “There will be no exceptions,” Trump warned, adding that tariff letters would begin going out immediately.

China’s Foreign Ministry, quick to respond, rebuked Trump’s aggressive stance. “Trade wars and tariff wars have no winners, and protectionism leads nowhere,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “BRICS is not a bloc for confrontation, nor does it target any country. It advocates openness, inclusiveness, and cooperation.”







Mao Ning reiterated that China’s position on tariffs remains unchanged and emphasized the importance of global trade stability—an implicit jab at what Beijing views as the unpredictability of U.S. trade policy under Trump.

A Renewed Trade Fight on the Horizon?

Donald Trump’s announcement signals the end of his self-imposed 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs and a likely return to the combative trade policy that marked his first presidency. The former president claims his aggressive tariff threats are necessary to protect U.S. manufacturing and force fairer trade agreements.

But with Washington and Beijing having only recently finalized a scaled-back trade deal—where China agreed to increase rare earth exports in exchange for loosened U.S. restrictions—Trump’s tariff salvo threatens to unravel fragile diplomatic progress.

Global markets are watching nervously. Analysts warn that reimposing tariffs and prompting retaliatory measures could reverse the economic stability achieved after years of post-pandemic volatility.

BRICS Pushes Back at Summit

The 17th BRICS Summit, held over the weekend in Brazil, was dominated by reactions to rising tariffs and geopolitical conflict. In a pointed declaration, BRICS members criticized protectionist trade policies, calling them “inconsistent with WTO rules” and a threat to global supply chains. Although Donald Trump was not mentioned by name, the message was clear. The statement also avoided direct criticism of Russia or China, highlighting the bloc’s intention to act as a counterweight to the West without openly provoking the United States.

Notably absent from the BRICS summit in Brazil were Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi skipped his first BRICS summit since taking power in 2012, while Putin, under an international arrest warrant, appeared via videolink.

With Trump doubling down on tariffs and BRICS growing more unified in opposition, the risk of a renewed global trade war is rising. While China urges calm and cooperation, Trump’s America-first rhetoric suggests more economic clashes are on the way.