Airtel offers free talk time to low-income customers as Covid support initiative

As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack FREE of cost to over 55 million low income customers. The plan will cost the telco around Rs 270 crore. The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed.

Double the benefits. At this time, customers have an increased requirement of staying connected. Keeping this in mind, Airtel prepaid customers buying the Rs 79 Recharge Coupon will now get double the benefit. This will make it easier for them to stay connected at a difficult time. These benefits will be available to Airtel customers in the coming week. The announcement comes days after Reliance-Jio announced its plan to offer free talktime to Jio phone users.

The Mukesh Ambani-led group said it is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month, which amounts to 10 minutes per day, for the entire period of the pandemic.

The scheme will be available to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Reliance Jio is the first company to announce free talk time for users in the second wave of pandemic wherein many states have imposed lockdowns or lockdown-like restrictions as a desperate measure to restrict the spread of the virus.

