Drake Shocks Fans With Triple Album Drop as ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’ Arrive

The triple release could make chart history for Drake. If any of the albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the rapper would break his tie with Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums by a rapper. Music analysts are also watching to see whether Drake can simultaneously occupy the top three spots on the Billboard 200, a feat achieved only by Michael Jackson in previous chart history.

Drake has officially returned dramatically. After months of speculation surrounding his highly anticipated Iceman project, the Toronto superstar stunned fans by releasing not one, but three albums simultaneously on May 15: Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.

The surprise rollout instantly sent social media into meltdown, marking one of the boldest album launches of Drake’s career. The release comes nearly three years after his last solo studio album, For All the Dogs, and arrives in the aftermath of his headline-dominating feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The albums were unveiled during the final episode of Drake’s “ICEMAN” livestream series, where the rapper revealed three hard drives before confirming the existence of the projects.

‘Iceman’ Takes Direct Aim at Kendrick Lamar

Among the three releases, Iceman has drawn the most attention due to its apparent lyrical references to Kendrick Lamar and the fallout from their explosive rap battle in 2024.

The 18-track project reportedly includes sharp bars aimed at Lamar’s public image, the success of the diss track Not Like Us, and ongoing debates surrounding streaming numbers. Drake also appears to revisit themes from earlier diss tracks while reflecting on betrayal, loyalty, and industry politics.

Tracks like “What Did I Miss?” and “National Treasure,” previously teased during livestream episodes, made the final cut. Fans online quickly began dissecting lyrics and hidden references within hours of release.

The project also reunites Drake with longtime collaborator Noah ‘40’ Shebib and features appearances from Future, 21 Savage, and rising artist Molly Santana.

‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’ Expand Drake’s Sound

While Iceman leans into lyrical warfare and introspection, the companion albums explore different musical directions.

Habibti delivers a more melodic and international-inspired sound, featuring collaborations with Partynextdoor, Sexyy Red, and Loe Shimmy.

Meanwhile, Maid of Honour embraces dancehall, UK rap, and club-ready production with appearances from Central Cee, Popcaan, and Sexyy Red once again.

The trio of albums showcases Drake experimenting across multiple genres while maintaining the emotional themes and polished production fans expect.

Toronto-Themed Rollout Built Massive Hype

Leading up to the release, Drake transformed his hometown of Toronto into part of the marketing campaign. The rapper created buzz with giant ice installations, cryptic livestreams, and visual stunts involving the iconic CN Tower.

Fans gathered around downtown Toronto installations searching for clues about the album release date, while leaked tracks circulating online added even more anticipation.

Drake Eyes Another Billboard Record

The triple release could make chart history for Drake. If any of the albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the rapper would break his tie with Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums by a rapper.

Music analysts are also watching to see whether Drake can simultaneously occupy the top three spots on the Billboard 200, a feat achieved only by Michael Jackson in previous chart history.