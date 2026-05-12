Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Feature Rumors Explode as Future, Karol G, and Molly Santana Are Linked to Album

As anticipation builds for Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN, new rumors surrounding potential guest appearances are sending fans into a frenzy online. With the project to arrive on May 15, speculation about the album’s sound, collaborations, and direction has intensified across social media.

According to online insider reports, ICEMAN may include features from Future, Karol G, and rising underground artist Molly Santana. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Drake or his team, the rumored lineup has already sparked major discussion among fans.

Drake Keeps ‘ICEMAN’ Details Under Wraps

Unlike many modern album rollouts, which are filled with singles and teaser campaigns, Drake has remained unusually secretive about ICEMAN. The rapper has offered few official details, allowing online theories and leaks to dominate the conversation.

That mystery has only amplified excitement surrounding the project. Fans have been closely analyzing every hint connected to the album, including Drake’s recent promotional stunts and cryptic online activity.

One viral moment involved an “ICEMAN” ice sculpture displayed in Toronto, which reportedly encouraged fans to speculate about hidden clues tied to the release date.

Future Collaboration Rumors Raise Eyebrows

The biggest surprise among the rumored collaborators is Future. The Atlanta rapper played a major role in the highly publicized 2024 feud involving Drake and Kendrick Lamar after appearing on the viral diss track “Like That” alongside Metro Boomin.

Because of that history, many fans believed Drake and Future’s relationship had cooled permanently. However, rumors of a reunion have circulated for months, and the latest insider claims have reignited those conversations.

If true, a Future feature on ICEMAN could mark one of the year’s most talked-about hip-hop reconciliations.

Karol G Could Push Drake Into New Territory

The rumored addition of Karol G has also generated excitement, particularly among Latin music fans. The Colombian superstar remains one of the biggest global names in reggaeton and Latin pop.

A collaboration between Drake and Karol G could introduce a fresh international sound to ICEMAN, potentially blending hip-hop, melodic rap, and reggaeton influences. Drake has experimented with dancehall and Latin-inspired music before, making the pairing feel plausible to many listeners.

Molly Santana Rumor Adds Underground Energy

Perhaps the most unexpected rumored feature is Molly Santana, an emerging artist who has gained attention for her experimental style and underground appeal. Some fans have compared her sound to artists like Playboi Carti due to her genre-bending approach and high-energy delivery.

Her inclusion would suggest Drake may be looking to tap into newer alternative rap movements while balancing mainstream collaborations.

For now, the rumored features remain unverified, but online speculation surrounding ICEMAN continues to dominate hip-hop conversations ahead of release week.

Whether Drake delivers blockbuster collaborations, surprise reunions, or experimental sounds, expectations for the album are already sky-high.