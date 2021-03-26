Zolo launches Zeassetz, India’s first tech-enabled co-living property investment platform

Zolo, the leading company in co-living spaces in India, has launched Zeassetz, India’s first technology-enabled co-living property investment platform. Launched with an aim to offer a hassle-free investment experience, the platform will also provide a high rental yield (1.5 – 2x of Market Value) as well as end-to-end tenant management. This platform is also expected to create a new asset class by opening doors to investment in the next generation living, labelled as the ‘Co-living Revolution’.









An incredibly low Net EMI (EMI minus Rental) with assured higher returns, Residential High Yield Assets and regular upward revisions of rental without the stress of finding tenants makes this an appealing investment for seasoned and first-time investors. “We are delighted to introduce Zeassetz as an incredibly simple and hassle-free way for individuals to invest in the property market. This is a growing market segment and is currently valued at $6.67 Billion with a potential of $13.92 Billion in the coming years,” Dr. Nikhil Sikri, CEO & Co-Founder, Zolo said.

Mr Sikri also said that Zolo’s support would help the platform overcome the challenges related to property management, maintenance, tenant hunting and collection of rentals ” This will include initial investment support and exit. The response to the initial introduction of the concept has been very encouraging. Since then, we have already sold inventories up to INR 60 crores,” he added.

Founded in 2015, Zolo has made strong inroads into managed living. The market leader currently offers two kinds of models – Zolo Standard and Zolo Select across all its properties in 10 cities. Zolo conducts over 200+ community activities every month across all their properties. Zolo looks to capitalise on the Indian real estate sector. It says the sector has been stagnant for the past 15 years, with an appreciation round the corner.

” On an average, one can earn 2x of the initial investment and in the best-case scenario up to 3x – 4x can be expected depending on the ticket size of the unit invested. Under Zeassetz, the apartment’s legal ownership is with the investor and the property is registered under the investor’s name. This makes it a 100% asset-backed investment with no risk of capital erosion and remains secure at all times of one’s ownership,” the company said.