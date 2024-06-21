Ramky Estates One Harmony Receives OC for Phase 1 in Pragathi Nagar

Ramky Estates announced the receipt of the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for Phase 1 of its prestigious project, Ramky One Harmony. Located in the prime residential hub of Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally, this project spans 8.1 acres and offers 803 luxurious units across seven towers.

Prospective homeowners can now purchase GST-free, ready-to-move-in 2, 2.5, 3, and 3.5 BHK flats. The development features top-notch amenities, including a rooftop pool, indoor badminton court, gym, business lounge, yoga and meditation spaces, and a children’s play area.









Mr. Nanda Kishore, Managing Director of Ramky Estates, expressed excitement over the milestone, emphasizing the project’s blend of prime location, connectivity, and lifestyle amenities. He also anticipates the swift receipt of the Phase 2 OC, ensuring a seamless handover process.

Strategically situated amidst educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment hubs, Ramky One Harmony is designed to appeal to families of all ages and offer a vibrant and sophisticated community living experience.