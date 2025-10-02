Julia Roberts’ Iconic Armani Suit Makes a Comeback

Connect with us

Thirty-five years after Julia Roberts shook up Hollywood red-carpet style, her iconic menswear Armani suit from the 1990 Golden Globes is still making headlines. In a recent Extra interview promoting her upcoming filmAfter the Hunt, the Oscar-winning actress, now 57, revealed that not only does she still own the legendary ensemble — her 18-year-old son, Henry, has already taken it for a spin.

“I still have the outfit in my closet,” Roberts shared, seated alongside co-star Ayo Edebiri. “Henry had it on the other day.”



The Power Suit That Broke the Mold

Back in 1990, a then-20-year-old Roberts defied expectations at the Golden Globes by skipping gowns and opting for a sharply tailored Giorgio Armani men’s suit with a navy tie. She would go on to win Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias, cementing both her career and her status as a style disruptor.

“I went upstairs to the men’s department, put the suit on and loved it,” Julia Roberts recalled. “I was very taken with myself.” In her 2024 Vogue “Life in Looks” video, she called it one of her all-time favorite outfits.

Julia Roberts in her Armani Suit at the 1990 Golden Globes

Julia Roberts in her Armani Suit at the 1990 Golden Globes

Ayo Edebiri’s Reaction and Fashion Connection

Co-star Ayo Edebiri — who herself channeled a similar vibe at the 2025 Golden Globes in a custom Loewe gray suit — was stunned to hear the original Armani piece still exists. “Stop! Are you kidding me?” she exclaimed when Julia Roberts offered to bring it to work for her to try on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

Celebrity Closet Swaps Are Trending

Roberts has a history of lending her iconic looks to friends. In September, actress Amanda Seyfried wore a full Versace suit borrowed from Julia Roberts at the Venice International Film Festival. “It’s nice to honor my friends in a fun way … we’re all kind of fashion-y,” Roberts told Entertainment Tonight.

The Suit’s Legacy and After the Hunt

With After the Hunt hitting theaters October 10 — starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Chloë Sevigny, and Ayo Edebiri — the actress is again in the cultural spotlight. Yet it’s her decades-old Armani suit, worn first at a breakout awards night and now by her own son, that proves true style never goes out of fashion.

