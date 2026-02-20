A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear

A$AP Rocky has unveiled his highly anticipated Ray-Ban Metals Collection, marking his first all-metal eyewear designs as Creative Director of Ray‑Ban. The campaign features hip-hop icon Nas in a cinematic short film that blends nostalgia, luxury, and modern fashion innovation.

The collaboration celebrates A$AP Rocky’s first anniversary as the brand’s creative director and reflects his vision of merging heritage design with contemporary aesthetics. By bringing Nas into the campaign, Rocky reinforces the collection’s deep connection to hip-hop culture and timeless style.

90s-Inspired Wireframes Meet Modern Luxury

The Ray-Ban Metals Collection draws heavily on vintage eyewear styles popular in the 1990s. Slim wireframes, rimless silhouettes, and minimalist gold and silver finishes define the collection’s refined aesthetic.

The lineup features oval and rectangular frames designed with clean lines and subtle detailing, offering a sleek alternative to oversized sunglasses that have dominated recent trends. The emphasis on slim silhouettes and metallic textures creates a look that is both understated and luxurious.

Each model is available in both optical and sun lenses, allowing wearers to combine everyday functionality with fashion-forward appeal. Lens options include subtle and darker tints designed to provide eye protection while maintaining visual clarity.

Futuristic Designs Add Bold Edge to Classic Heritage

While rooted in vintage inspiration, the collection also embraces futuristic elements. One standout design features a wraparound silhouette that pushes the boundaries of traditional eyewear design. This limited-edition model blends high-fashion experimentation with Ray-Ban’s iconic craftsmanship.

A$AP Rocky’s creative approach reimagines classic eyewear while ensuring relevance in today’s fashion landscape. The collection represents a balance between heritage and innovation, appealing to both longtime Ray-Ban fans and younger style enthusiasts.

Hip-Hop Culture and Fashion Influence Take Center Stage

A$AP Rocky’s collaboration with Nas highlights hip-hop’s influence on global fashion trends. Both artists are known not only for their music but also for shaping style culture over decades.

Rocky’s leadership role at Ray-Ban reflects a growing trend of artists transitioning into creative direction positions within major fashion brands. His work builds on the success of his previous eyewear releases and aligns with his expanding influence in fashion, jewelry, and runway presentations.

The campaign’s cinematic storytelling emphasizes authenticity, positioning the collection as more than just eyewear—it becomes a symbol of artistic expression and cultural identity.

Ray-Ban Strengthens Its Legacy Through Creative Innovation

With the launch of the Metals Collection, Ray-Ban continues to evolve while staying true to its legacy. Rocky’s designs highlight how classic silhouettes can be reinterpreted for modern audiences without losing their timeless appeal.

The collection is available on Ray-Ban’s official website and at select retail locations, with pricing positioned in the premium eyewear segment. The release reinforces the brand’s status as a leader in luxury eyewear while showcasing Rocky’s growing influence as a creative visionary.

As fashion increasingly intersects with music and cultural storytelling, the A$AP Rocky and Nas collaboration signals a new era of artist-driven design innovation.