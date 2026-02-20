Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear

A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear

E! News

A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

A$AP Rocky has unveiled his highly anticipated Ray-Ban Metals Collection, marking his first all-metal eyewear designs as Creative Director of Ray‑Ban. The campaign features hip-hop icon Nas in a cinematic short film that blends nostalgia, luxury, and modern fashion innovation.

The collaboration celebrates A$AP Rocky’s first anniversary as the brand’s creative director and reflects his vision of merging heritage design with contemporary aesthetics. By bringing Nas into the campaign, Rocky reinforces the collection’s deep connection to hip-hop culture and timeless style.

90s-Inspired Wireframes Meet Modern Luxury

The Ray-Ban Metals Collection draws heavily on vintage eyewear styles popular in the 1990s. Slim wireframes, rimless silhouettes, and minimalist gold and silver finishes define the collection’s refined aesthetic.

The lineup features oval and rectangular frames designed with clean lines and subtle detailing, offering a sleek alternative to oversized sunglasses that have dominated recent trends. The emphasis on slim silhouettes and metallic textures creates a look that is both understated and luxurious.

Each model is available in both optical and sun lenses, allowing wearers to combine everyday functionality with fashion-forward appeal. Lens options include subtle and darker tints designed to provide eye protection while maintaining visual clarity.

Futuristic Designs Add Bold Edge to Classic Heritage

While rooted in vintage inspiration, the collection also embraces futuristic elements. One standout design features a wraparound silhouette that pushes the boundaries of traditional eyewear design. This limited-edition model blends high-fashion experimentation with Ray-Ban’s iconic craftsmanship.

A$AP Rocky’s creative approach reimagines classic eyewear while ensuring relevance in today’s fashion landscape. The collection represents a balance between heritage and innovation, appealing to both longtime Ray-Ban fans and younger style enthusiasts.

Hip-Hop Culture and Fashion Influence Take Center Stage

A$AP Rocky’s collaboration with Nas highlights hip-hop’s influence on global fashion trends. Both artists are known not only for their music but also for shaping style culture over decades.

Rocky’s leadership role at Ray-Ban reflects a growing trend of artists transitioning into creative direction positions within major fashion brands. His work builds on the success of his previous eyewear releases and aligns with his expanding influence in fashion, jewelry, and runway presentations.

The campaign’s cinematic storytelling emphasizes authenticity, positioning the collection as more than just eyewear—it becomes a symbol of artistic expression and cultural identity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray-Ban (@rayban)

Ray-Ban Strengthens Its Legacy Through Creative Innovation

With the launch of the Metals Collection, Ray-Ban continues to evolve while staying true to its legacy. Rocky’s designs highlight how classic silhouettes can be reinterpreted for modern audiences without losing their timeless appeal.

The collection is available on Ray-Ban’s official website and at select retail locations, with pricing positioned in the premium eyewear segment. The release reinforces the brand’s status as a leader in luxury eyewear while showcasing Rocky’s growing influence as a creative visionary.

As fashion increasingly intersects with music and cultural storytelling, the A$AP Rocky and Nas collaboration signals a new era of artist-driven design innovation.

  • A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear
  • A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Explodes Over Engine Controversy Ahead of 2026 F1 Season Jeffrey Epstein Joke

Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Explodes Over Engine Controversy Ahead of 2026 F1 Season
By February 20, 2026
A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear

A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear
By February 20, 2026
Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies at 53 After Courageous ALS Battle Euphoria the Last Ship ALS

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies at 53 After Courageous ALS Battle
By February 20, 2026
Charli XCX Ignites Acting Career With Emotional Drama ‘Erupcja’ Pete Ohs Polish Film Warsaw

Charli XCX Ignites Acting Career With Emotional Drama ‘Erupcja’
By February 20, 2026
A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear

A$AP Rocky and Nas Reunite for Ray-Ban Metals Campaign, Bringing Back 90s Luxury Eyewear
By February 20, 2026
Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies at 53 After Courageous ALS Battle Euphoria the Last Ship ALS

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies at 53 After Courageous ALS Battle
By February 20, 2026
JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers

JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers
By February 20, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses Business Line of Credit Fintech Lenders US

Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses
By February 19, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses Business Line of Credit Fintech Lenders US

Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses
By February 19, 2026
Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough OpenAI google Gemini

Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough
By February 18, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Elon Musk Mocks Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos Joke Trump Piece or Peace

News

Elon Musk Mocks Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos
To Top
Loading...