Adidas Originals Brings Back Samuel L. Jackson for Superstar Chapter Two

Sneakers

Adidas is doubling down on cultural momentum with the return of Samuel L. Jackson for Chapter Two of its Adidas Originals Superstar ad campaign. After posting double-digit growth in Q3 2025, contributing to a 10% revenue increase in the brand’s lifestyle division and helping push net sales to $7.69 billion (€6.6 billion), Adidas Originals is leaning into what marketing executives describe as a powerful “halo effect.” The renewed campaign signals confidence in both the Superstar sneaker’s staying power and Jackson’s cultural gravitas.

Inside the Surreal World of “Hotel Superstar”

At the heart of the Spring 2026 push is a cinematic, 90-second black-and-white film set in the dreamlike “Hotel Superstar.” Directed by Thibaut Grevet and created by creative agency Johannes Leonardo, the campaign follows Jackson navigating a time-defying hotel in search of his “Superstars.”

But the Superstars aren’t just shoes.

As Samuel L. Jackson moves through endless corridors and surreal rooms, he encounters a cross-generational lineup of cultural icons, each embodying creativity and influence while wearing the iconic sneaker. The metaphor is clear: the Adidas Superstar transcends eras, remaining relevant no matter how culture shifts.

A Cross-Generational Cast of Cultural Icons

Joining Samuel L. Jackson is an eclectic mix of global talent redefining music, sport, fashion, and street culture.

The campaign features JENNIE, global style figure Kendall Jenner, football sensation Lamine Yamal, rapper Baby Keem, NBA standout James Harden, skateboarding pioneer Tyshawn Jones, and British pop artist Olivia Dean.

Together, the lineup underscores Adidas Originals’ commitment to bridging generations and disciplines. Each personality represents a different facet of contemporary culture — reinforcing the Superstar as a symbol of authenticity and self-expression.

 

Reimagining the Adidas Superstar for Spring 2026

Originally designed for basketball courts and later embraced by hip-hop pioneers and streetwear enthusiasts, the Adidas Superstar remains one of the most recognizable sneakers in the world.

For Spring 2026, Adidas Originals refreshes the classic silhouette with subtle tonal updates and modern styling across apparel collections. The timeless black-and-white base is energized by bold red accents, while looser-fit tracksuits, denim pieces, and neutral jacquard jerseys modernize the men’s lineup.

In the women’s collection, the Superstar Tracktop evolves through faux leather finishes and crochet interpretations, blurring the line between sport and street fashion. The result is a polished yet nostalgic aesthetic aimed squarely at Gen Z and millennial consumers.

Marketing Strategy: Culture Over Hype

According to Adidas Originals’ marketing leadership, the strategy is about more than celebrity endorsements. The campaign is supported by global brand activations, immersive in-person experiences, and coordinated digital content — all designed to reinforce the Superstar’s status as “The Original Icon.”

By bringing back Samuel L. Jackson and surrounding him with today’s most influential figures, Adidas Originals positions the Superstar not just as a sneaker, but as a timeless cultural marker.

As Chapter Two unfolds globally, one thing is clear: in a fast-moving fashion cycle, Adidas is betting that authenticity — and the Superstar — never go out of style.

