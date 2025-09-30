Trump Renews Threat of 100% Tariffs on Non-US Movies

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his threat to impose a 100% tariff on all movies not produced in the United States, claiming that “America’s movie-making business has been stolen” by other countries. Speaking on Truth Social, he said California had been “particularly hard hit” and vowed that the levy would “solve this long-time, never-ending problem” for Hollywood.

The proposal follows a series of aggressive trade measures, including 100% tariffs on branded or patented drug imports and steep levies on kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Trump did not specify when the movie tariff would take effect or how it would be calculated.







Streaming Platforms, Studios, and Canada React

One of the biggest unanswered questions is whether the tariff would extend to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, which host international productions alongside US-made content. The lack of clarity has rattled studios that rely on overseas shoots to control costs.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce voiced “deep concern,” warning that the levy could backfire by punishing US studios that rely heavily on Canadian crews, facilities, and tax incentives. Catherine Fortin-LeFaivre, its senior vice president for international policy, said the tariff would “weaken both economies” and “jeopardise thousands of middle-class jobs.”

Hollywood’s Global Footprint at Risk

Several recent blockbusters from US studios—including Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, and Gladiator II—were shot outside America to take advantage of overseas incentives. While the United States remains a major production hub, research firm ProdPro reports that domestic production spending fell to $14.54 billion in 2023, a 26% decline from 2022, as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UK gained market share.

Industry experts warn that forcing productions back to the US would drive up costs, which could then be passed to consumers in the form of higher ticket prices or subscription fees. Early market reactions suggest investors are skeptical: shares of Netflix and Disney dipped briefly after the announcement but quickly rebounded.

What Comes Next

The UK government states that it is monitoring the situation to assess its impact on the British film industry, which employs millions of people and generates billions of pounds in revenue. For now, Trump’s threat has added a new layer of uncertainty to an already volatile global entertainment market. Whether it becomes policy—or remains a headline-grabbing talking point—could reshape the economics of Hollywood for years to come.