Lego
LEGO and Crocs Launch Brick Clogs in Bold New Multi-Year Partnership
LEGO and Crocs have officially joined forces in one of the most unexpected and instantly viral fashion collaborations of the year. The two iconic brands have announced a multi-year global partnership, kicking things off with the limited-edition LEGO Brick Clogs, a $149.99 statement shoe that looks less like footwear and more like something straight out of a toy chest.
Designed to blur the line between collectible art and wearable fashion, the LEGO Brick Clogs are already dividing opinion online — and selling out fast.
What Are the LEGO Brick Clogs?
Described by LEGO as “a new and imaginative silhouette,” the Brick Clogs combine Crocs’ signature clog structure with the unmistakable look of LEGO bricks. The shoes are shaped like oversized LEGO pieces, complete with four raised, logo-stamped studs on the upper, dual LEGO and Crocs branding, and a pivotable heel strap.
Made from Crocs’ easy-to-clean, quick-dry material, the clogs are more playful than practical. In fact, Crocs openly states the shoes are “not intended for all-day wear,” positioning them firmly as collectibles rather than everyday footwear.
A LEGO Minifigure (With Its Own Crocs)
Perhaps the most delightful detail: each pair of LEGO Brick Clogs comes with a LEGO Minifigure — wearing LEGO Crocs of its own. The Minifigure includes four interchangeable mini Crocs in different colours, turning the shoes into a layered meta-toy that fans are already calling “peak LEGO energy.”
It’s this attention to playful detail that has made the collaboration instantly meme-worthy and highly shareable across social media.
More LEGO x Crocs Products Coming in 2026
According to both brands, this is just the beginning. The LEGO Brick Clogs mark the first release in a multi-year partnership that will continue throughout 2026, with additional drops planned for spring.
Future launches will include Crocs’ largest-ever licensed assortment of LEGO Jibbitz charms, alongside other products for both kids and adults. While specifics remain under wraps, expectations are high given Crocs’ history of bold collaborations — from Balenciaga to 7-Eleven.
“The LEGO Group’s boundless imagination makes them the perfect match to Crocs’ wonderfully unordinary spirit,” said Crocs CMO Carly Gomez. “We’ve truly broken the mold in a way that we never have before.”
How to Buy the LEGO x Crocs Brick Clogs
The Clogs are listed on both the LEGO and Crocs websites for $149.99, but are currently marked as unavailable in all sizes. A “Coming Soon” notice confirms the official release date as February 16, with email sign-ups open for restock alerts.
A second drop is also teased for spring, suggesting collectors may get another shot if they miss out the first time.