Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Says Writer

Exciting developments are stirring in the Star Wars universe, with new buzz surrounding Shawn Levy’s mysterious Star Wars movie—reportedly starring Ryan Gosling. According to recent comments from screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, this secretive project may be hitting theatres much sooner than fans previously imagined.

While the Star Wars slate has felt nebulous in recent years, with many projects stuck in developmental limbo, Jonathan Tropper’s remarks suggest a significant shift in momentum. In an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, Jonathan Tropper teased that the film could be “on the way sooner than you think,” igniting speculation across the fanbase.

Hints from the Top: Kathleen Kennedy’s Surprising Reveal

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has also added fuel to the fire. In a surprising update earlier this year, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that she’s producing Shawn Levy’s film after The Mandalorian and Grogu—the only Star Wars movie with a set release date of May 22, 2026.

If Shawn Levy’s film is truly next in line, that places its potential production start within the next year. That would be a major leap forward for a project that, until recently, was considered one of the more uncertain pieces of the franchise’s future.

Ryan Gosling’s Galactic Leap

Though still unconfirmed, Ryan Gosling’s involvement has been a major talking point. Rumours suggest the Barbie and La La Land star is in talks for a leading role. While some fans have expressed scepticism, others believe Ryan Gosling’s talent could offer something fresh to the iconic galaxy-spanning saga.

Writer Jonathan Tropper and director Shawn Levy have a longstanding creative partnership, having worked together on projects like The Adam Project. With Levy also directing the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, there’s no doubt he knows how to handle both spectacle and storytelling. Bringing Gosling into the fold could be a bold move—but one with big potential.

Very little has been officially revealed about the movie’s plot, timeline, or characters. It remains one of the most mysterious entries in Lucasfilm’s development pipeline. Still, the fact that Kennedy and Tropper are openly discussing it—and suggesting forward motion—is a strong indicator that this project isn’t just smoke and mirrors.

Fans have grown weary of announcements with no follow-through, but Shawn Levy’s film seems to be gaining real traction. Given Tropper’s guarded optimism and Kennedy’s production schedule, a late 2026 or 2027 release is no longer out of the question.

Why It’s Worth Getting Excited

Despite inevitable scepticism, especially around casting choices, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie has the makings of something special. If Ryan Gosling is involved, it would mark his first foray into the galaxy far, far away—bringing with him a blend of charisma, gravitas, and box office appeal.

After years of stops and starts in Lucasfilm’s movie division, this project finally feels like one with real momentum. Whether you’re a lifelong Star Wars fan or a newcomer drawn by the names involved, this could be the next big moment for the franchise. And if Tropper is to be believed, we won’t have to wait too long to see it unfold.