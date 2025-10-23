Adam Driver Reveals Disney Canceled His Kylo Ren Movie — ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’

“We presented the script to Lucasfilm — they loved it,” said Adam Driver. “They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it. We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

In a revelation that has shaken the Star Wars fandom, Adam Driver has confirmed that Disney killed his long-planned film about Kylo Ren — or rather, Ben Solo — titled The Hunt for Ben Solo.

In a recent interview, Adam Driver revealed that he spent nearly two years developing the project alongside acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Contagion) and screenwriter Rebecca Blunt. The movie, envisioned as a dark and character-driven redemption story, was set after The Rise of Skywalker (2019), where Ben Solo sacrificed his life to save Kylo Rey.

“We presented the script to Lucasfilm — they loved it,” said Adam Driver. “They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it. We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

According to Adam Driver, the team even brought in writer Scott Z. Burns (The Report, Contagion) to pen the screenplay. But despite Lucasfilm’s support, Disney executives rejected the pitch, effectively ending hopes for the project.

A Vision for Redemption in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, the film would have followed the fallen Jedi’s path toward redemption after his death in The Rise of Skywalker. Steven Soderbergh reportedly imagined the movie as a smaller-scale, emotional story — a “handmade, character-driven” production echoing the tone of The Empire Strikes Back.

Driver described the unmade film as “one of the coolest scripts” he’s ever worked on, emphasizing that it would have been more intimate and psychological than the usual Star Wars blockbuster. “We wanted to do it for less than most — something economical but still true to what Star Wars is about,” Adam Driver said.

Disney’s Star Wars Struggles Continue

Adam Driver’s revelation comes amid Disney’s ongoing difficulties finding the next big-screen direction for Star Wars. Since The Rise of Skywalker concluded the Skywalker Saga in 2019 to mixed reviews, multiple announced projects — including films from Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, and Rian Johnson — have been delayed or abandoned.

Upcoming films include The Mandalorian & Grogu, set for release next summer, and Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling in 2026. Daisy Ridley is also set to return in a future film about Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order, though a release date remains unconfirmed.

On social media, fans reacted with frustration over the news, calling The Hunt for Ben Solo a missed opportunity.

For many fans, Ben Solo’s story still feels unfinished — and Adam Driver’s candid revelation only reignites the hope that one day, the Jedi-turned-Sith-turned-hero might return from the Force after all.