‘Night at the Museum’ Reboot Officially in the Works at 20th Century Studios

The museum doors are swinging open once again—this time for a whole new generation. Disney’s 20th Century Studios is officially developing a reboot of the iconic Ben Stiller’s ‘Night at the Museum’ franchise, with a completely fresh take on the beloved storyline. This reimagined version of the hit fantasy-comedy series is being written by Tripper Clancy, known for projects like Stuber, Die Hart, and I Am Not Okay With This. The film is being produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine of 21 Laps Entertainment, the same team behind the original trilogy.

Shawn Levy, who directed the first three Night at the Museum films, is returning as producer, while Emily Morris will oversee the reboot on behalf of 21 Laps. While specific plot details are still under wraps, insiders suggest the reboot will introduce new characters and a completely fresh story, while still centering around the core magic of a museum where history quite literally comes to life after dark.







The original trilogy, starring Ben Stiller as night guard Larry Daley, captivated audiences with its unique blend of humor, history, and fantasy. Alongside a star-studded cast that included Robin Williams, Rami Malek, Owen Wilson, Ricky Gervais, and Dick Van Dyke, the films became global sensations. The three live-action titles grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, solidifying Night at the Museum as a modern family classic.

In 2022, the franchise returned in animated form with Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, featuring new voice talents such as Joshua Bassett and Zachary Levi, which was released on Disney+. Although the animated iteration took creative liberties, this reboot appears to be a return to live-action storytelling—but with a bold, reimagined direction.

With Disney’s recent wave of legacy reboots and nostalgia-driven content, the return of Night at the Museum seems poised to capture the hearts of both longtime fans and younger audiences discovering the magic for the first time. The reboot is also expected to tap into Disney+ streaming potential, though no release date or casting details have yet been confirmed.

As the studio begins charting its path forward with new characters and possibly new historical icons, one thing’s for sure—history is about to come alive again, and fans can’t wait.

Stay tuned as more details emerge about the next chapter of this globally adored franchise.