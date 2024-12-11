Star Wars ‘Skeleton Crew’ Soars with positive Reviews Surpassing ‘The Mandalorian’

The Star Wars universe has once again captured the hearts of fans and critics alike with the debut of Skeleton Crew, a new Disney+ series that has rocketed to the top of the franchise’s rankings on Rotten Tomatoes. With an impressive 96% Certified Fresh rating, Skeleton Crew has outperformed every Star Wars series except Andor, which shares the same score. This achievement cements the series as a standout entry in the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars content. According to Rotten Tomatoes rankings, Skeleton Crew has outshone fan favourites like The Mandalorian (93% for Seasons 1 and 2, 85% for Season 3) and Ahsoka (86%). It also stands well above Obi-Wan Kenobi (82%), The Acolyte (78%), and The Book of Boba Fett (66%). This critical acclaim signals a strong start for the series, which promises to be a defining chapter in Star Wars storytelling.

Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, Skeleton Crew introduces audiences to a fresh narrative and a cast of intriguing new characters. The story follows four young protagonists—Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel—portrayed by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith, respectively. After a mysterious discovery on their home planet, the group becomes lost in the vastness of space, embarking on a high-stakes journey filled with danger and adventure.

Jude Law leads the series as Jod Na Nawood, a Force-sensitive figure shrouded in mystery. Jude Law’s character’s true identity is hinted at in the first two episodes, sparking fan speculation about his role in the larger Star Wars narrative. The voice of SM-33, a droid accompanying the group, is provided by Nick Frost, adding a touch of levity to the intense storyline.

The eight-episode series delves into themes of camaraderie, survival, and resilience as its youthful heroes navigate a galaxy teeming with piracy and political turmoil. Skeleton Crew also offers a nuanced look at the failures of the New Republic during this era, weaving social and political commentary into its thrilling plot.

The series benefits from a roster of acclaimed directors, including Jon Watts, Daniel Kwan, David Lowery, Daniel Scheinert, and Jake Schreier. Their collective vision imbues Skeleton Crew’s distinctive aesthetic while remaining rooted in the iconic Star Wars universe.

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew are currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes premiere every Tuesday until the season finale on January 14, 2025. As the series unfolds, fans can expect a captivating blend of sci-fi action, heartfelt character moments, and thought-provoking narratives with Jude Law in lead.

For Star Wars enthusiasts and newcomers alike, Skeleton Crew is shaping up to be a must-watch Disney+ series that both honours the franchise’s legacy and boldly forges its own path among the stars.