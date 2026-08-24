Meghan Markle’s rumored return to acting has become a Hollywood mystery after conflicting reports linked the Duchess of Sussex to Netflix’s The Gentlemen and then claimed the alleged casting had been abandoned.

For several days, reports have painted dramatically different pictures of Meghan Markle’s potential Hollywood comeback. First came claims that she had been offered a significant UK-based acting role. Then reports identified Netflix’s The Gentlemen as the project. Within 24 hours, veteran journalist Tina Brown claimed the casting had been withdrawn following backlash in Britain.

Then came an even bigger twist: another journalist disputed that Meghan Markle had ever been attached to the show at all.

So what actually happened?

Meghan Markle Reportedly Entered Talks for The Gentlemen

The speculation began after reports emerged that Meghan Markle was considering an acting project in Britain.

Deadline subsequently reported that she was being eyed for a potential role in a third season of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, Netflix’s television spin-off of Ritchie’s 2019 gangster movie.

The Hollywood Reporter went further, reporting that Markle was in advanced discussions and that a role was being developed for her.

However, there was a crucial catch: Netflix had not officially renewed the series for a third season.

That meant Meghan Markle was not confirmed as a cast member, and the reports described discussions rather than a finalized deal.

Markle’s and Netflix’s representatives did not publicly confirm the casting.

Claims that the Deal Collapsed

The story took another dramatic turn when royal commentator Tina Brown claimed that Markle’s alleged casting had been withdrawn.

Brown said the reaction in the UK had become so intense that continuing was reportedly considered untenable.

Her claim immediately transformed what had been entertainment-industry speculation into a much bigger story about Markle’s prospects for an acting comeback in Britain.

But there is an important distinction: there is no confirmed evidence that Markle had actually been formally cast in The Gentlemen.

Earlier reports described talks and consideration, not a completed casting agreement.

Then Came the Denial

The saga grew murkier when a journalist familiar with Guy Ritchie disputed Brown’s account.

According to the conflicting report, Markle’s casting was not “off” because it was supposedly “never on” in the first place.

That directly contradicts the reports from Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, which had described discussions between Markle’s camp and the production.

Neither Netflix nor Guy Ritchie has publicly settled the dispute.

As a result, the precise status of Markle’s rumored involvement remains unclear.

Why the Rumor Matters for Meghan’s Acting Comeback

The Gentlemen speculation carries particular weight because it would represent Markle’s return to scripted acting after Suits.

She stepped away from the profession before marrying Prince Harry and subsequently moved into documentary, lifestyle and production projects.

The couple already have a substantial relationship with Netflix, having produced projects including Harry & Meghan, Polo and With Love, Meghan. Their Netflix arrangement has since evolved into a first-look deal.

Markle is also expected to appear as herself in the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends, giving her an on-screen presence even without a conventional acting role.

The UK Move Adds Another Twist

The speculation also comes after reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are considering establishing a private, non-royal base in the UK for their family while retaining their California home.

Reports suggested that a UK-based professional opportunity could have been among the factors behind the move.

That has made The Gentlemen story even more explosive.

For now, however, there is no official confirmation that Meghan Markle was cast in The Gentlemen, that she was formally dropped, or that a third season has even been commissioned.

Until Netflix, Guy Ritchie or Markle’s representatives speak publicly, the biggest twist may be that the Hollywood comeback story itself remains unfinished.