John Leguizamo has revealed a Hollywood story involving Madonna and Sean Penn that goes back to his early days as a struggling actor.

Decades after appearing as an extra in one of Madonna’s most iconic music videos, John Leguizamo says he learned from Sean Penn that the Queen of Pop had apparently developed a crush on him.

The catch? Madonna was married to Sean Penn, while Leguizamo was already involved with someone else.

The unexpected revelation resurfaced during Leguizamo’s appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera, giving fans a bizarre glimpse into the Hollywood connections that can take years to fully reveal themselves.

Sean Penn Delivered the Bombshell

John Leguizamo recalled working alongside Sean Penn on the 1989 Vietnam War drama Casualties of War, when the actor allegedly shared the surprising information about his wife.

According to Leguizamo, Penn simply told him that Madonna “had a crush” on him.

Leguizamo’s reaction was understandably stunned.

He said he responded with disbelief before acknowledging the obvious complication: both men and women involved were already spoken for.

John Leguizamo said he was “otherwise engaged,” while Madonna was married to Penn at the time.

The revelation never turned into a romance, but the story became one of those strange Hollywood secrets Leguizamo carried for decades.

The Madonna Connection Started Years Earlier

The story gets even stranger because John Leguizamo had already appeared in Madonna’s orbit long before Penn supposedly revealed her interest.

In 1984, Leguizamo was cast as a background performer in the music video for “Borderline,” one of the breakthrough singles from Madonna’s self-titled debut album.

But despite hoping the appearance could put him directly in front of the rising pop star, Leguizamo didn’t even meet her.

The actor recalled hearing that Madonna liked Latino men and jokingly decided he needed to put himself in her path.

Instead, he landed among the background performers.

Leguizamo later described the experience as considerably less glamorous than he had imagined — essentially getting a brief appearance, something to eat and then going home.

The irony is that years later, he learned Madonna apparently had noticed him after all.

From Music Video Extra to Madonna’s Dinner Guest

Whatever Madonna may have thought of Leguizamo at the time, the two eventually developed a friendship.

The actor said he later attended dinners at Madonna’s homes in both London and Manhattan. One gathering also included musician Lenny Kravitz.

That makes his Borderline story particularly remarkable: the man who once showed up hoping to meet Madonna and ended up as an unnamed face in the background eventually became someone invited into her private social circle.

And Leguizamo clearly hasn’t forgotten how different his fortunes might have been.

Asked whether he would appear in a Madonna music video if she called today, he answered immediately.

“Hell yeah.”

What Happened to Madonna and Sean Penn?

Madonna and Sean Penn married in 1985 after beginning their highly publicized relationship. Their marriage became one of Hollywood’s most closely watched celebrity romances before ending in divorce in 1989.

Leguizamo’s alleged crush revelation reportedly came during the period when Penn and Madonna were together.

The story is therefore less a tale of a missed Hollywood romance than an unusual snapshot of celebrity life in the 1980s when rising actors, superstar musicians and major movie stars frequently crossed paths in unexpected ways.

John Leguizamo’s Career Is Still Going Strong

John Leguizamo remains one of Hollywood’s busiest performers.

His recent work includes Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, while upcoming projects include Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist and the next Ice Age movie, Ice Age: Boiling Point.

But for fans of old-school Hollywood stories, his latest revelation may prove difficult to top.

After all, decades after appearing in Madonna’s “Borderline” video, Leguizamo discovered that the pop superstar may have been interested in him all along, and Sean Penn was apparently the one who spilled the secret.