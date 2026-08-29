Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo reboot just added a major surprise. André “3000” Benjamin and Oscar-nominated actress Cathy Moriarty are joining the cast of Scooby-Doo: Origins, giving the highly anticipated series another dose of star power ahead of its 2027 debut.

The new Netflix series is already generating buzz behind the scenes, and the latest casting additions could make it one of the most intriguing live-action versions of the classic Hanna-Barbera property yet.

André 3000 and Moriarty will appear in recurring roles, although Netflix is keeping their character details under wraps.

Production is currently underway in Atlanta, with the series targeting a global release in 2027.

André 3000 Returns to the Scooby-Doo Universe

For André 3000, the new role represents a surprising return to the franchise.

The OutKast legend previously contributed to the original live-action Scooby-Doo movie through the song “Land of a Million Drums.” Benjamin, Big Boi, Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown co-wrote the track for the 2002 film.

Now, more than two decades later, Benjamin is stepping directly into the Scooby-Doo universe as part of Netflix’s new live-action adaptation.

Benjamin has built an eclectic acting résumé outside music, including roles in Four Brothers, High Life, White Noise and Jimi: All Is By My Side, where he portrayed rock icon Jimi Hendrix.

His performance as Hendrix earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination, further establishing him as an actor who can take on unconventional roles.

Cathy Moriarty Adds Another Hollywood Heavyweight

Moriarty brings an equally impressive résumé to the Netflix series.

The actress received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Vickie LaMotta in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull. She is also widely recognized for her role in the 1998 fantasy comedy Casper.

More recently, Cathy Moriarty has appeared in television shows including Elsbeth and Will Trent.

Like André 3000, her character in Scooby-Doo: Origins remains undisclosed, adding another layer of mystery to the already secretive production.

Meet Netflix’s New Mystery Inc.

The new series has assembled a young cast to portray the iconic Mystery Inc. crew.

McKenna Grace plays Daphne Blake, while Tanner Hagen portrays Shaggy Rogers. Abby Ryder Fortson takes on Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins plays Fred Jones.

And, naturally, Scooby-Doo himself will be part of the story.

Paul Walter Hauser is also among the previously announced cast, alongside Rusty Schwimmer, Peter Macon, Jona Xiao, Dani Deetté, Elysée Sanvillé, Alex Isles, Avery Kristen Pohl, Pamela Mitchell, Ross Kimball, Sara Gilbert, Wynn Everett, Sauriyan Sapkota and Bruce McGill.

Netflix has yet to reveal several character details, suggesting the studio may be saving major surprises for later.

This Isn’t the Scooby-Doo You Remember

The series is being described as a modern reimagining of the classic mystery-solving gang.

The story begins during Shaggy and Daphne’s final summer at camp. Their lives change after they become involved in a disturbing mystery surrounding a lost Great Dane puppy who may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

Velma, described as pragmatic and scientific, joins forces with Shaggy, Daphne, and the mysterious new kid Freddy.

What begins as an investigation quickly spirals into something far more sinister.

According to the show’s premise, the mystery threatens to expose the teenagers’ deepest secrets while dragging them into what is described as a creepy nightmare.

That darker setup could mark a significant tonal shift for the franchise.

‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Has Serious Talent Behind It

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as writers and showrunners, with both also executive producing.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman executive produce through Berlanti Productions, while André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Adrienne Erickson executive produce through Midnight Radio.

Toby Haynes is executive producing and directing the first episode.

Warner Bros. Television is producing the series.

With André 3000, Cathy Moriarty, a new Mystery Inc. lineup and a supernatural murder mystery, Scooby-Doo: Origins is shaping up to be far more than another nostalgia-driven reboot.

The biggest mystery now may not be who committed the crime.

It’s what Netflix has planned for Scooby-Doo next.