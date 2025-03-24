Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake Announces “NOKIA” Music Video Release Amidst Ongoing Success

Drake Announces “NOKIA” Music Video Release Amidst Ongoing Success PartyNextDoor $$$4U Some Sexy Songs for you $ome $exy $ongs 4 U UMG Kendrick Lamar

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Announces “NOKIA” Music Video Release Amidst Ongoing Success

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake is keeping his momentum strong with the announcement of the highly anticipated music video for “NOKIA,” which will be released this Friday, March 28. The track, which has become a standout from his joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR, has been dominating streaming platforms, making the upcoming video a major event for fans. The 6ix God shared the news via his Instagram Story, confirming speculation that had been brewing since he first teased the visuals. With the album’s continued commercial success and the undeniable popularity of “NOKIA,” Drake seems poised to capitalize on the track’s strong performance.

”$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” Breaking Records

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s collaborative project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is currently the fastest-selling album of 2025, boasting over 500,000 album-equivalent units sold. This milestone secures the album’s Gold certification eligibility by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and highlights its consistent chart performance and streaming dominance.

Drake’s New Album Shatters Records as Kanye West & Young Thug Show Love

 

Despite its melancholic and soft R&B undertones, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has resonated with fans across moods, proving its versatility and replay value. While “NOKIA” has emerged as the album’s biggest highlight, many listeners are hoping for additional music video releases to complement other popular tracks.

Drake’s Streaming Reign Continues

In addition to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U’s success, Drake has extended his record as the rapper with the most billion-streamed songs on Spotify. His 2016 hit “Fake Love” recently surpassed 1 billion streams, marking his 23rd song to achieve this milestone.

While his dominance on streaming platforms remains uncontested, Drake’s career has not been without controversy. The one-year anniversary of his much-publicized rap battle with Kendrick Lamar recently sparked discussions across social media, with fans reflecting on the impact of their lyrical exchanges.

Drake’s Legal Battle With UMG

Beyond music, Drake has been entangled in legal disputes, particularly with Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” His defamation lawsuit against UMG could mark the final chapter of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar saga, at least in terms of official updates. However, fans are likely to continue debating the rivalry for years to come.

Despite the ongoing legal battles and industry drama, Drake remains focused on his music, consistently delivering chart-topping hits, successful collaborations, and visually striking content.

What to Expect From the “NOKIA” Music Video

With $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor proving to be a massive success, expectations for the “NOKIA” video are sky-high. Given Drake’s history of cinematic and visually stunning music videos, fans can anticipate a high-production experience that complements the track’s energy.

Whether this marks the final rollout piece for the album or the beginning of a bigger visual campaign, Drake’s ability to maintain cultural relevance and dominate streaming charts remains unmatched.

For now, fans eagerly await March 28, when the “NOKIA” music video will finally drop.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate Fathers’ Endowment Campaign. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate
By March 23, 2025
Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 F1

Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Drake Announces “NOKIA” Music Video Release Amidst Ongoing Success PartyNextDoor $$$4U Some Sexy Songs for you $ome $exy $ongs 4 U UMG Kendrick Lamar

Drake Announces “NOKIA” Music Video Release Amidst Ongoing Success
By March 24, 2025
Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Trailer Promises an Action-Packed Comeback AR Murugadoss Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj Eid 2025

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Trailer Promises an Action-Packed Comeback
By March 24, 2025
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Criticizes Marvel’s ‘Defenders Saga’ for Cheap Production Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher Defenders Disney+ MCU Marvel Cinematic Universe

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Criticizes Marvel’s ‘Defenders Saga’ for Cheap Production
By March 23, 2025
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45
By March 22, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy Malpani Ventures

Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...