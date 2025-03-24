Drake Announces “NOKIA” Music Video Release Amidst Ongoing Success

Drake is keeping his momentum strong with the announcement of the highly anticipated music video for “NOKIA,” which will be released this Friday, March 28. The track, which has become a standout from his joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR, has been dominating streaming platforms, making the upcoming video a major event for fans. The 6ix God shared the news via his Instagram Story, confirming speculation that had been brewing since he first teased the visuals. With the album’s continued commercial success and the undeniable popularity of “NOKIA,” Drake seems poised to capitalize on the track’s strong performance.

”$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” Breaking Records

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s collaborative project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is currently the fastest-selling album of 2025, boasting over 500,000 album-equivalent units sold. This milestone secures the album’s Gold certification eligibility by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and highlights its consistent chart performance and streaming dominance.

Despite its melancholic and soft R&B undertones, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has resonated with fans across moods, proving its versatility and replay value. While “NOKIA” has emerged as the album’s biggest highlight, many listeners are hoping for additional music video releases to complement other popular tracks.

Drake’s Streaming Reign Continues

In addition to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U’s success, Drake has extended his record as the rapper with the most billion-streamed songs on Spotify. His 2016 hit “Fake Love” recently surpassed 1 billion streams, marking his 23rd song to achieve this milestone.

While his dominance on streaming platforms remains uncontested, Drake’s career has not been without controversy. The one-year anniversary of his much-publicized rap battle with Kendrick Lamar recently sparked discussions across social media, with fans reflecting on the impact of their lyrical exchanges.

Drake’s Legal Battle With UMG

Beyond music, Drake has been entangled in legal disputes, particularly with Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” His defamation lawsuit against UMG could mark the final chapter of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar saga, at least in terms of official updates. However, fans are likely to continue debating the rivalry for years to come.

Despite the ongoing legal battles and industry drama, Drake remains focused on his music, consistently delivering chart-topping hits, successful collaborations, and visually striking content.

What to Expect From the “NOKIA” Music Video

With $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor proving to be a massive success, expectations for the “NOKIA” video are sky-high. Given Drake’s history of cinematic and visually stunning music videos, fans can anticipate a high-production experience that complements the track’s energy.

Whether this marks the final rollout piece for the album or the beginning of a bigger visual campaign, Drake’s ability to maintain cultural relevance and dominate streaming charts remains unmatched.

For now, fans eagerly await March 28, when the “NOKIA” music video will finally drop.