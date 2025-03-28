Drake’s IMAX-Shot ‘Nokia’ Video Set to Drop on March 31

Drake continues to push creative boundaries with his upcoming music video for “Nokia,” which is set to release on March 31. The highly anticipated visual, directed by longtime OVO collaborator Theo Skudra, was filmed specifically for IMAX, promising fans an immersive cinematic experience unlike any of his previous videos.

A Big-Budget Visual Experience

Drake teased the project on March 25, sharing a sleek, high-production-value trailer that transforms the iconic IMAX logo into the OVO owl, symbolizing his signature brand. With this, the 6 God introduces fans to what he calls the “OVO IMAX universe”, an ambitious move that underscores his commitment to top-tier visuals.

The IMAX format is typically reserved for blockbuster films, making its use in a music video a rarity. The decision to shoot in IMAX is also costly, with producer BNYX revealing in an Instagram comment that developing the film alone costs $2,000 per minute. However, for Drake, one of the most commercially successful artists in the world, no budget appears too high when it comes to delivering a premium visual experience.

‘Nokia’ & Chart Performance

“Nokia” is part of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in February 2025. While the track initially held a Top 10 position, it slipped to No. 11 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart. Despite this slight drop, the upcoming video release could potentially boost the song back into the top ranks.

Beyond “Nokia,” Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have three other songs from the album currently on the Hot 100: “Die Trying” (No. 76), “Gimme a Hug” (No. 78), “Somebody Loves Me” (No. 83)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

What’s Next for Drake?

While fans are excited about the “Nokia” video, there’s also speculation surrounding Drake’s next solo album. Though details remain scarce, the Toronto superstar has hinted at a full-length solo project being his next priority.

In addition to his music, Drake is set to headline London’s Wireless Festival in July, performing on all three nights (July 11-13)—a rare feat for any artist

Drake’s “Nokia” music video is set to be a landmark release, combining high-end production, IMAX visuals, and a cinematic storytelling approach. Fans won’t have to wait long, as the video drops on March 31, marking yet another bold move in Drake’s ever-evolving career. With the OVO boss continuously innovating, one thing is clear: Drake’s vision extends far beyond music—he’s creating experiences.